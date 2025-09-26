First US City Makes Waymo Robotaxis An Official Part Of Public Transit

Waymo is making an aggressive push to get more people inside its self-driving robotaxis, thanks to a partnership that makes these autonomous cars available for public transit in Chandler, Arizona. Earlier this month, Waymo inked a deal to integrate the self-driving taxis within the Chandler Flex microtransit service, partnering with Via for maintaining the transit network. Chandler Flex is an on-demand transit service that focuses on low-cost transportation within the eponymous Arizonian city. The partnership marks the first time that Waymo's autonomous cars are being offered via a public transit platform, while Chandler becomes the first city to offer such a convenience.

The biggest draw is going to be the cost. For a limited time, Waymo rides available through the Chandler Flex network will cost just $1, while the regular pricing is going to be $2 per ride. Interested commuters can book these rides between 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays via the Chandler Flex mobile app. Interestingly, Waymo cabs won't be available for direct booking. Instead, they will be offered "occasionally" when human-driven cabs are in short supply.

"During periods of high demand, some Chandler Flex trips may be matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle as opposed to a Chandler Flex vehicle," the public information office of Chandler city mentioned in a press statement. Once customers see the Waymo option, they can proceed to book a ride in the autonomous vehicle (AV) after being nudged to the Waymo app. In June, Waymo expanded its partnership with Uber to deploy self-driving taxis in Atlanta, after launching it in Texas.