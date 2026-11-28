JBL has dominated the market with a bunch of quality Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Charge 6 is the latest addition to its Charge lineup, and reviewers praise its audio output for its loudness and detail. To get the most out of this sound quality, try not to play the Charge 6 at low volumes — What Hi-Fi? noticed that the sound's punchiness took a hit when the speaker wasn't operating at optimal volumes. It only supports the AAC and SBC codecs when connected via Bluetooth, so people who want better-sounding audio need to use a wired connection. PCMag wholeheartedly recommends this, especially since you can enjoy lossless audio with USB-C. JBL could've hammered this perk home by including a Type-C cable in the box, but they decided against it.

PCMag appreciated that the speaker's 34Wh battery could keep it running all day. With Playtime Boost, you can extend its runtime by four hours. SoundGuys didn't recommend this feature, since it nuked the speaker's audio quality in their tests. With an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, you shouldn't have any problems when using this speaker near a pool or at the beach. While this speaker is a great purchase for $199.95 — further lowered to $139.95 at the time of writing — we've noticed buyers saying that the JBL Charge 6 is a bit lackluster in the bass department. PCMag concurs.