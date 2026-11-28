10 Of The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
People who want to carry a good Bluetooth speaker on the go or to a friend's place need a device that balances portability with high audio quality. With so many speakers at different price points, choosing the best Bluetooth speaker for your budget can be tough. Both the budget-friendly and high-end markets are packed with Bluetooth speakers, so it's easy to make the wrong choice and end up with a device you aren't too keen on.
In 2026, multiple critics say you can find a bunch of quality Bluetooth speakers worth the investment. From JBL and Sony to Tribit and Anker, you can find Bluetooth speakers that are either reasonably priced or deliver best-in-class audio at a premium.
JBL Charge 6
JBL has dominated the market with a bunch of quality Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Charge 6 is the latest addition to its Charge lineup, and reviewers praise its audio output for its loudness and detail. To get the most out of this sound quality, try not to play the Charge 6 at low volumes — What Hi-Fi? noticed that the sound's punchiness took a hit when the speaker wasn't operating at optimal volumes. It only supports the AAC and SBC codecs when connected via Bluetooth, so people who want better-sounding audio need to use a wired connection. PCMag wholeheartedly recommends this, especially since you can enjoy lossless audio with USB-C. JBL could've hammered this perk home by including a Type-C cable in the box, but they decided against it.
PCMag appreciated that the speaker's 34Wh battery could keep it running all day. With Playtime Boost, you can extend its runtime by four hours. SoundGuys didn't recommend this feature, since it nuked the speaker's audio quality in their tests. With an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, you shouldn't have any problems when using this speaker near a pool or at the beach. While this speaker is a great purchase for $199.95 — further lowered to $139.95 at the time of writing — we've noticed buyers saying that the JBL Charge 6 is a bit lackluster in the bass department. PCMag concurs.
Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)
The 2nd-Gen Bose SoundLink Flex is an ultraportable speaker weighing just 1.3 pounds, designed to sit upright, horizontal, or on its back; with its compact size and great audio, it's one of the best speakers for a camping trip. Reviewers praised its balanced audio output and clarity. CNET praised its loud, low-distortion sound, capable of filling an entire room. They also highlighted the bass. Not only is the design sleek and comes in a myriad of colors, but the speaker is built to float on water. Coupled with an IP67 rating, this makes it a good option for a pool party. Just make sure to clean the silicone back from time to time, since CNET noted that dust and grime can easily stick to this surface.
One area where critics weren't too keen on the Bose SoundLink Flex was its battery life, rated to be around 12 hours. Instead of using Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, it sticks to a somewhat dated Bluetooth 4.2 configuration. On top of that, this speaker doesn't support a wired connection, so wireless is the only way to play music on the SoundLink Flex. Critics also noted the lack of upgrades compared to the 1st-Gen model.
Sony ULT Field 5
At almost 7.3 pounds, the Sony ULT Field 5 certainly stretches the definition of a portable speaker. Trusted Reviews believes it walks a fine line between a full-sized party speaker and a portable Bluetooth device. For people who want to be the life of the party, the ULT Field 5 is a good option. Of course, people with space for a few extra pounds in their travel bag can accommodate this speaker too. Reviewers say this massive speaker delivers loud, powerful audio, and they praised the bass. That said, they were mixed on other aspects. PCMag found the high frequencies to be a bit too thin for their liking, while Stereo Guide wasn't a huge fan of the overly harsh mid-range.
Critics were impressed by this Bluetooth speaker's numerous connectivity options. You can use the 3.5-millimeter jack for wired audio, while the USB-C port can charge the speaker or power another device, essentially letting the ULT Field 5 double as a bulky power bank. On the wireless front, the speaker's Bluetooth 5.3 support is just the tip of the iceberg. It also supports Google Fast Pair and multipoint connections, and Sony Party Connect lets this device work in tandem with any other active Sony speakers.
Turtlebox Ranger
Turtlebox has emerged as a reliable brand for people seeking a rugged Bluetooth speaker for outdoor use. The Turtlebox Ranger is no exception, with an IP67 rating, a rubber finish for shock protection, durable ABS plastic, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel that help it perform reliably in the harshest outdoor conditions. Place it upright, with strong magnets at the base that help it stick to a metal surface. It also has a tie-down anchor at the base if you want complete reassurance that this speaker won't fall or get carried away.
While Family Handyman found the Ranger a bit heavy at 2.4 pounds, the included handle should make it easier to carry. Keep in mind the speaker has a maximum output of 105 decibels, which is why GearJunkie found the weight a non-issue.
All these premium features come with a price tag to match — $250, to be exact. After paying that hefty price, you can't use a companion app to tweak features to your liking, such as equalizer settings or sound modes. What you do get is battery life that lasted 25 hours in CNET's tests, which critics deemed impressive. Family Handyman praised the speakers' clarity and their ability to retain sonic coherence outdoors, even in windy conditions.
Anker Soundcore Boom 2
People who want an affordable Bluetooth speaker that doesn't compromise much on sound quality can check out the Anker Soundcore Boom 2. Critics praised its audio output across the board—PCMag liked the bass, while Laptop Mag appreciated its clarity and loudness. Critics also noted that this Bluetooth speaker looked energetic while playing music, with LED lights and vibrating radiators creating a fun audio-visual experience. Anker says the Boom 2 has all-day battery life, which reviewers found impressive. Tweaking the audio output is also simple, thanks to a convenient equalizer in the companion app.
An IPX7 water resistance rating, plus the speaker's ability to float, makes it a good pool speaker. Unfortunately, Anker didn't make this speaker dust-resistant, which makes it far less feasible for a beach outing. This isn't the only place the Boom 2 skimps to stay budget-friendly, with PCMag noting that the plastic body can look a bit cheap. Like most cheap Bluetooth speakers, the Boom 2 has an obnoxious startup jingle that Laptop Mag couldn't help but point out. Still, the Boom 2 is so reasonably priced that it's hard to dwell on these minor flaws. The $129.99 MSRP is quite affordable, and this speaker is even cheaper at the time of writing, retailing for $84.99.
Tribit StormBox Micro 3
People seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker will find the Tribit StormBox Micro 3's compact design appealing. Despite its size, the sound is so clear and powerful that multiple critics praised it, calling it better than the Micro 2 in this area. They also praised its all-day battery life. Fixing this small speaker to a surface is very convenient, courtesy of the built-in strap and magnets at the base of the speaker. CNET liked that this speaker has a 45-meter wireless range, which makes for a reliable connection. People who carry this speaker on the go can also use it as a power bank if needed.
As great as this speaker's sound quality may be, reviewers noted one caveat. If you play music at loud volumes for long periods, the audio distortion becomes too noticeable. TechRadar also found the sound output less nuanced than other compact speakers. While CNET appreciated that this device came with a speakerphone, the unit performed bang average in their tests. These issues may seem worrying, but the $64.99 price tag, lowered to $47.48 at the time of writing, is so tantalizing that most people won't dwell on them for long.
Bose SoundLink Plus
People who want the Bose SoundLink Flex but want a bigger overall package and better sound can opt for the Bose SoundLink Plus instead. The audio output was so good that reviewers praised almost every aspect. Critics highlighted a detailed soundscape, solid bass, powerful sound, and excellent reproduction of both mid- and high-range frequencies. Like the Flex, the SoundLink Plus also earned praise for its eye-catching design and durable build. A combination of silicone and powder-coated steel works well, although the former is a bit of a dust magnet, something we've discussed before. With an IP67 rating, you don't have to worry about water or dust ruining this speaker.
Support for Bluetooth 5.4 and major codecs like AAC, aptX Adaptive, and SBC is a welcome addition. While Stereo Guide appreciated the Bose app and its equalizer presets, PCMag found it too basic. Critics also praised the 20-hour battery life, but there's a catch. Charging takes about five hours, and Trusted Reviews noted that high volumes drained the speaker's charge at an alarming rate.
Beats Pill
Beats may not be the market leader everyone loved at one point. However, this Apple-owned company still has a few tricks up its sleeve, and the 2024 Beats Pill is one of the best Bluetooth speakers worth buying. Critics widely praised the sound quality, with a notable mention of the bass. Wired was also fond of the device's mid-range reproduction. Critics praised the iconic pill design, with What Hi-Fi? finding this design great for travel. An IP67 dust- and water-resistant rating, another area reviewers praised, puts the finishing touch on the Beats Pill's stellar build quality.
The USB-C port doubles as both a high-resolution wired audio port and a charge-out port to top up your phone's battery in a pinch. An aux connection would've been appreciated, but Apple seems allergic to a 3.5-millimeter jack at this point. Speaking of which, anyone with an iPhone or any other iOS device can make the most of the Beats Pill. Connect to this speaker, and the Beats Pill will automatically appear in Settings. From there, you can rename the speaker, adjust controls, and set it up for Find My. Android users don't need to worry, though — you can access all these options by downloading the app. The Pill also works with Android's Find My Device feature.
Sonos Play
Sonos is one of the most prominent names in the home theater space, with the Sonos Arc Ultra, Sub 4, and two Era 300 speakers delivering a complete surround-sound setup. They're also trying to be a Bluetooth speaker brand that offers the best sound quality, as seen with the Sonos Play. The Play reigns supreme in simplicity, with Wired praising how easy it is to set up and control. We felt the Sonos Play was returning to basics, making sound quality a top priority. Sonos clearly succeeded on this front, as many reviewers praised the device's audio output. What Hi-Fi? appreciated how the device handled bass, and Wired liked the full-bodied sound.
The device is rated for all-day music playback at moderate volumes, a point multiple critics noted. You can use the USB-C port to charge this speaker and any connected phone. Sonos also provides a wireless charging base. However, it doesn't include a standard charging adapter—you'll have to source that separately. The biggest question mark around the Sonos Play is its price point. Multiple critics had mixed feelings about its $299 price, though a 20% discount eases the burden on your wallet. They felt that, for this price, you can arguably buy a speaker that sounds even better.
Turtlebox Cub
Turtlebox rears its head again with a rugged, portable speaker that's easy to carry and built for outdoor use. The Turtlebox Cub's loud audio output wowed critics, with GearJunkie praising the overall sound quality. CNET found the bass quite notable in their tests. Unfortunately, you can't tweak the nitty-gritty of this speaker's sound, since there's no companion app to mess around with EQ settings. Reviewers also praised the Turtlebox Cub's durability. The speaker array includes a titanium tweeter, and the ABS plastic and stainless steel body resists wear and tear. The icing on this hardy cake is an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.
While the speaker includes a handle that makes it easier to carry, a point ZDNET agrees with, its 5.3-pound weight makes it hard to lug around for extended periods, according to GearJunkie. Battery life is also decent, with this speaker lasting for around 14 hours at medium volume. A USB-C port makes charging this speaker very convenient. The biggest hurdle keeping most people from buying this speaker is its $330 price tag. Unless you love exploring the outdoors while listening to your favorite music, this investment may not be worth it.
Methodology
The portable speakers on this list span multiple price ranges, with some rugged enough for outdoor use in dusty conditions and near water. To ensure high-quality recommendations, we've included only Bluetooth speakers with high review scores, at least 4 out of 5, 8 out of 10, or 80 out of 100, from three or more publications. These outlets include GearJunkie, Family Handyman, CNET, Wired, TechRadar, SoundGuys, PCMag, What Hi-Fi?, Trusted Reviews, Stereo Guide, T3, Laptop Mag, and ZDNET.