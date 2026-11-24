This New Milwaukee M18 Battery Lasts 25% Longer Than The HD12.0 - Here's What It Costs
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How much are you willing to spend on a battery? That all depends on what it can do and what you need. If you are looking for a rechargeable battery that can last longer than others on the market without too many sacrifices, prepare to spend more for those batteries.
Earlier this year, Milwaukee Tools announced the next evolution in the M18 battery system: The M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 battery. The company claims that this new battery, which is scheduled to launch in January 2027, will provide 50% more power and 25% more runtime than the M18's prior flagship models, the M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 and M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0, respectively. And the upgraded M18 batteries won't physically get any bigger. That way, the new batteries will still be compatible with even the most power-hungry Milwaukee M18 tools. However, the HD15 batteries won't come cheap: Milwaukee Tools will sell them for $379.
How much of a jump in price is the HD15? Well, the M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 costs $279 at Home Depot, so that's about a 35.8% increase in cost. This means if you buy the HD15, you will spend more money per Ah than the HD12.
Other features make the price worthwhile
The M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 only has 25% more runtime, yet the battery will have more than a 25% price increase. On the surface, that sounds like a bad deal, but there's more to a battery than just runtime; downtime due to charging sessions is also a factor.
One of the M18 RedLithium Forge's signature characteristics is the Cool-Cycle Active Cooling System. This patented system lets all M18 batteries fast-charge to 80% capacity without overheating. Milwaukee must have upgraded the Cool-Cycle system, as even though the HD12.0 doesn't last as long as the HD15, the HD12.0 requires 35 minutes to reach 80% with fast charge, whereas the HD15 will only require 25 minutes. This feature also helps the batteries stay cool in "hot environments," just in case you need to perform some emergency DIY during a heatwave.
The rest of the M18 RedLithium Forge HD15's features are everything customers have come to expect from the M18 line. The battery will include a 3-year warranty (which is usually longer than the warranties of Milwaukee power tools) and feature REDLINK Intelligence overload protection circuitry. Of course, we currently only have Milwaukee's word to go on; we won't know if the M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 is as powerful as the company claims — and is worth the price — until the battery releases.