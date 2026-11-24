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How much are you willing to spend on a battery? That all depends on what it can do and what you need. If you are looking for a rechargeable battery that can last longer than others on the market without too many sacrifices, prepare to spend more for those batteries.

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Tools announced the next evolution in the M18 battery system: The M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 battery. The company claims that this new battery, which is scheduled to launch in January 2027, will provide 50% more power and 25% more runtime than the M18's prior flagship models, the M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 and M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0, respectively. And the upgraded M18 batteries won't physically get any bigger. That way, the new batteries will still be compatible with even the most power-hungry Milwaukee M18 tools. However, the HD15 batteries won't come cheap: Milwaukee Tools will sell them for $379.

How much of a jump in price is the HD15? Well, the M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 costs $279 at Home Depot, so that's about a 35.8% increase in cost. This means if you buy the HD15, you will spend more money per Ah than the HD12.