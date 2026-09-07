Milwaukee's M18 Battery Just Got A Huge Power Upgrade Without Getting Bigger
Sometimes, even a DIY project may require a tool with a bit more power and capability. If you're working on such a project with a power-hungry Milwaukee M18 tool, you can now increase your output with a RedLithium High Output XC5 battery pack. In fact, according to Milwaukee, this new 5Ah battery delivers 50% more power than the M18 RedLithium XC5.0 it's replacing, and without adding more bulk.
This extra power allows the new battery to deliver faster speeds while also giving users more capability when tackling demanding tasks. The interesting part about the XC5 battery is that it's rated PWR Level 3 on Milwaukee's RedLithium power scale, putting it at the same power level as the High Output XC6.0. However, the new XC5 is actually 25% smaller and 30% lighter than the XC6.0. The battery's construction also has improved cell technology, electronics, power routing, and thermal management. These updates are focused on improving the battery's lifespan, durability, and performance.
Milwaukee also has a more rugged version of the new battery, the XC5 Resistant. The Resistant has added protection against oils, greases, and chemical solvents, making it better suited for working in manufacturing and maintenance. The XC5 Resistant has the same 5Ah capacity as the XC5 and both batteries are compatible with Milwaukee's entire M18 tools system. The individual standard XC5 costs $169, while the XC5 Resistant costs $209, and both come with a three-year warranty. Milwaukee is expected to offer additional options in 2027, including starter kits, two-packs, and 10-packs.
Milwaukee's new battery versus other M18 options
While Milwaukee increased the power with the new XC5 and XC5 Resistant batteries, the toolmaker did not increase the price for these replacement solutions. The previous XC5.0 and XC5.0 Resistant battery packs also cost $169 and $209, respectively, just like the upgraded versions. In contrast, Milwaukee's other M18 battery option, the XC6.0 RedLithium High Output, currently costs $199.
When it comes to what separates the new XC5 from Milwaukee's XC6.0, it goes beyond price and comes down to size. The XC5 weighs just 1.6 pounds, measures 3 inches high, 4.8 inches long, and 3.1 inches wide. In contrast, the XC6.0 weighs 2.53 pounds, measures 4.7 inches high, 10.5 inches long, and 4.7 inches wide. And while the XC6.0 does have an advantage in capacity, with 6Ah compared to the XC5's 5Ah, the XC5 recharges slightly faster. At that point, the choice really comes down to whether you want the extra capacity or the smaller and lighter design.
Milwaukee's decision to upgrade the M18 battery system comes down to giving users more options. That's because the demands being placed on cordless tools are increasing, making the XC5 an important innovation. But its ability to provide more power and capability in a lighter package isn't the only benefit, as users also don't have to leave the M18 platform to utilize it. With more than 300 M18 solutions available, Milwaukee is promoting the battery upgrade as a way to improve the system as a whole.