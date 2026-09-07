Milwaukee's M18 Battery Just Got A Huge Power Upgrade Without Getting Bigger

Sometimes, even a DIY project may require a tool with a bit more power and capability. If you're working on such a project with a power-hungry Milwaukee M18 tool, you can now increase your output with a RedLithium High Output XC5 battery pack. In fact, according to Milwaukee, this new 5Ah battery delivers 50% more power than the M18 RedLithium XC5.0 it's replacing, and without adding more bulk.

This extra power allows the new battery to deliver faster speeds while also giving users more capability when tackling demanding tasks. The interesting part about the XC5 battery is that it's rated PWR Level 3 on Milwaukee's RedLithium power scale, putting it at the same power level as the High Output XC6.0. However, the new XC5 is actually 25% smaller and 30% lighter than the XC6.0. The battery's construction also has improved cell technology, electronics, power routing, and thermal management. These updates are focused on improving the battery's lifespan, durability, and performance.

Milwaukee also has a more rugged version of the new battery, the XC5 Resistant. The Resistant has added protection against oils, greases, and chemical solvents, making it better suited for working in manufacturing and maintenance. The XC5 Resistant has the same 5Ah capacity as the XC5 and both batteries are compatible with Milwaukee's entire M18 tools system. The individual standard XC5 costs $169, while the XC5 Resistant costs $209, and both come with a three-year warranty. Milwaukee is expected to offer additional options in 2027, including starter kits, two-packs, and 10-packs.