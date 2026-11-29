Caterpillar Inc. is one of the biggest construction and machinery brands in the world. There's a very good chance that, whenever you pass a construction site on the road, at least one of the vehicles or pieces of equipment in use will be from Caterpillar, if not far more than that. Part of what gives Caterpillar its impressive ubiquity is the fact that it owns numerous other brands both in and out of the United States. This means that, even if you don't see the usual logo on the side of a backhoe, it might still be part of the Caterpillar family.

Amongst its many owned brands, Caterpillar's actual construction equipment comes from three primary brands: Cat, its flagship brand that handles the majority of its domestic and international dealings, Hindustan, which deals equipment in India, and SEM, which handles subsets of construction equipment in China. While most of Caterpillar's construction equipment offerings are handled through Cat, Hindustan and SEM will handle certain subsets of its offerings in their respective countries.