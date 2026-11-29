3 Construction Equipment Brands Owned By Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc. is one of the biggest construction and machinery brands in the world. There's a very good chance that, whenever you pass a construction site on the road, at least one of the vehicles or pieces of equipment in use will be from Caterpillar, if not far more than that. Part of what gives Caterpillar its impressive ubiquity is the fact that it owns numerous other brands both in and out of the United States. This means that, even if you don't see the usual logo on the side of a backhoe, it might still be part of the Caterpillar family.
Amongst its many owned brands, Caterpillar's actual construction equipment comes from three primary brands: Cat, its flagship brand that handles the majority of its domestic and international dealings, Hindustan, which deals equipment in India, and SEM, which handles subsets of construction equipment in China. While most of Caterpillar's construction equipment offerings are handled through Cat, Hindustan and SEM will handle certain subsets of its offerings in their respective countries.
Cat
Cat is Caterpillar's flagship brand, and likely the first brand you think of when you think of Caterpillar at all. Indeed, Cat's own name is merely a shortening of "Caterpillar," and for the most part, the two names have become interchangeable. According to the Caterpillar website, Cat boasts one of the largest portfolios of products in the entire construction industry, dealing primarily in heavy-duty construction and earthmoving equipment and vehicles like excavators, dozers, and compactors.
In addition to the equipment itself, Cat also manufacturers and sells parts and accessories, including both electric and gas power stations, attachments like excavator buckets and backhoes, and miscellaneous components like tubing, hydraulics, filters, and anything else required to make all of this heavy machinery actually function properly. Indeed, Cat is such a ubiquitous brand the world over, that even if you see construction vehicles that don't have its logo stamped on the side, they may still have Cat-made components hidden within. It also offers various consumer-grade products, from jobsite tools to various accessories for your car.
Hindustan
While Cat is a global brand dealing with just about every country in the world that needs construction equipment, some particularly large territories may require a little more specialized attention, just to ensure they're getting everything they need to get the job done. India, for example, is one of the largest regions in the world, and so Caterpillar operates a separate construction brand to supplement its needs in the form of Hindustan.
Hindustan serves as a sort of go-between between Caterpillar and Cat, and local construction equipment dealers based in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. While Hindustan helps to deliver Cat's larger catalog of construction equipment to the Indian market, it also specializes in wheel loaders and off-highway trucks, with variants sold exclusively in India and nearby territories. Hindustan has been in operation in India for about 30 years, with equipment like the 2021D Small Wheel Loader being its bread and butter. As well as this, Hindustan's engine division is also owned by Caterpillar.
SEM
In the same vein as Hindustan and India, China is another of the largest territories in the world, and by extension, one of the largest markets for all kinds of construction equipment. In order to establish a foothold in this region, Caterpillar struck a deal with the Chinese-born Shandong Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd in 2008, and from that day forward, SEM became one the company's definitive arms in China, as well as nearby territories including India, Eurasia, ASEAN, AME, and AMS.
In addition to equipment from Caterpillar's other brands, SEM manufactures much of its own hardware, including wheel loaders, soil compactors, motor graders, and track-type tractors. On top of its manufacturing services, SEM also maintains a vast network of equipment dealers, including domestic dealers in China, and export dealers bringing its products to 90 other countries around the world in tandem with Caterpillar's other offerings. Indeed, it's SEM's distribution channels that make it one of Caterpillar's most important strategic brands.