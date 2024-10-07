4 Highly-Rated Cat Accessories For Your Car
Caterpillar, better known by its snappy abbreviation Cat, is a company that specializes primarily in heavy-duty work vehicles. You've probably seen at least one Cat-branded vehicle working on the road or as you drive by a construction site. While the vehicles are the big draw, though, Cat also makes its business slapping its label on just about everything you can think of, from top-rated power tools to apparel and kids toys. Hey, when you have a brand name people recognize, it does make sense to stick it anywhere and everywhere.
One of the sectors where Cat likes to stick its brand name is automotive accessories. It's another sensible connection: As Cat plies its trade in heavy-duty vehicles, it naturally knows a thing or two about creating automotive accessories and components that can stand up to a good deal of punishment on a daily basis.
Cat's accessories, all available on Amazon, can be used to revitalize worn-out elements in your car, as well as offer additional protection from the elements, and customers have responded quite well to them. For more information on the methodology that went into selecting the following products, please check out the end of the story.
Add comfort with MeshFlex Automotive Seat Covers
It's nice to have comfortable seats in your car, especially if you spend a lot of your time driving for work or fun. But if you drive around a lot, sooner or later, your seats are going to get worn out. Fabric seats can wear and rip, leather seats can crack and crumble, and eventually, you're just sitting on naked, uneven padding. Either before or after this occurs, it may be to your benefit to add a little something to shore up your seat's integrity, such as a Cat MeshFlex Automotive Seat Cover.
These mesh and foam seat covers can be easily stretched over your existing car seats, providing both additional comfortable padding and extra ventilation to prevent swampy, sweaty backs on long drives. What's especially nice about these seat covers is that, thanks to some special stitching technology, they're fully compatible with seat-side airbags. In the event of an airbag deployment, the special stitching releases, allowing your seat-side airbags to fully deploy instead of getting caught beneath the cover.
Cat MeshFlex seat covers are available in a two-pack for $39.99 on Amazon, where they have a user rating of 4.1 out of 5. Customers enjoy how easy the covers are to install on just about any kind of seat, and once they're on there, they provide ample cushioning. One user used them to cover up a torn-up driver seat, leaving it pristine afterward.
Help your grasp with the Ultra Sports Grip Steering Wheel Cover
Here's a classic car headache: You go to take a drive in the summer sun, but when you touch the steering wheel, it's hotter than the surface of the sun, forcing you to sit and wait for it to cool off. Or if you've had a car for a while, the padding on your wheel starts to wear down, which can make it harder to keep your grip on it. To solve both of these problems, just attach the Cat Ultra Sports Grip Steering Wheel Cover.
This simple leather cover can be placed right over any steering wheel measuring 15½ to 16½ inches in diameter, the kind you'd find in a truck or SUV. The cover is double-stitched for extra durability, protecting your wheel from scuffs, tearing, dirt, and all other manner of woes. Its grips are insulated, protecting the wheel (and your hands) from summer's intense heat and winter's bitter cold. If you ever need to clean it, you can pop it off, wash it, and pop it right back on.
The Cat Ultra Sports Grip Steering Wheel Cover sells for $19.99 on Amazon, where it's earned a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Users agree that it's easy to install and provides a nice, comfy grip, not too thick and not too thin. Several users particularly like the cover's sporty styling, making it a flashy addition to any cabin.
Keep gunk out of upholstery with ToughRide All-Season Floor Mats
When the wet season rolls around, a lot of water and mud will suddenly start finding its way into your car, particularly in the footwells. If you've got constant water and mud coming in, things are going to start getting musty and unpleasant. This is why you need a set of resilient floor mats to use when things get gross, and if they're rated for all seasons, all the better. And Cat's ToughRide Floor Mats are both resilient and rated for all seasons.
These thick rubber mats are sized for most large vehicles including trucks, vans, and SUVs, though thanks to their distinct contour lines, you can trim them down to your preferred size. Once they're on the floor of your car, the specialized deep ridges catch and trap all kinds of contaminants, including water, snow, mud, and small debris. The rubberized nibs on the bottom keep the mats in place, so you don't have to worry about anything slipping past into the upholstery.
Cat ToughRide All-Season Floor Mats are available for $35.99 on Amazon, where users have given them a rating of 4.6 out of 5. The mats fit perfectly in most users' cars, and those whose mats didn't fit immediately were able to trim them down easily. Once they're on there, users swear by their debris-blocking efficacy, with one user taking a trip to the beach and having them catch all the loose sand afterward.
Save time on winter mornings with the Windshield Snow Cover
Here's another frustrating car scenario: Let's say you keep your car parked outside in the winter, and when you go out to drive to work, your front windshield is completely covered in snow or ice. You'll have to waste time letting your car warm up and potentially be late to work shoveling and scraping all of that mess off of there. To save yourself that headache, just set up the Cat Windshield Snow Cover.
This simple protective cover can be placed over your windshield the night before a snowstorm or temperature drop, completely protecting it from the frosty elements. Even if there's snow or ice on it come morning, just peel it off the windshield, and it all falls right off. You can hook it up to your rearview mirrors with the sturdy elastic straps, though if you're worried about someone swiping it, you can also insert the side flaps into your driver and passenger-side windows to prevent it from being removed without your consent.
The Cat Windshield Snow Cover sells for $27.90 on Amazon. It's definitely managed to earn its fans, with a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Multiple users have had their windshields completely protected from snow and ice after using this cover, with one user also using it to great effect as a solar blocker during the hot seasons.
Amazon users are into Caterpillar products
Whether you call it Caterpillar or Cat, this brand definitely has its fans who are willing to go to bat for it. Out of all of the Cat products available for sale on Amazon, we stuck to the very best: those with a total user score of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on an aggregate of at least 2,000 user ratings. When you've got both the quantity and approval of the people, you know Cat products will do right by you.