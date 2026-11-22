Caterpillar is universal enough that people practically use the brand as a byword for yellow-painted construction equipment. That reputation has endured for over a hundred years now — fun fact: Caterpillar celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025. Today, you'll be hard-pressed to find a job site in the United States without that famous logo on some sort of machinery, but the equipment itself isn't the only thing the company produces. In fact, the "Caterpillar" corporation is actually an umbrella, a conglomerate with over a dozen smaller companies specializing in different products.

From marine applications to small parts like hydraulic fittings, Caterpillar produces an incredibly diverse range for just about any residential or commercial field, most of which are powered by engines. And engines are also something Caterpillar has historically built very well. Take the famous Cat 3406 engine, in production from 1973 to 2007 and still beloved by truckers everywhere — engines like these draw upon a century-deep well of experience in engine production.

Because Caterpillar engines are so in demand, it only makes sense for the company to diversify its portfolio and offer different powerplants for various specializations. Each of its subsidiaries generally specializes in certain applications as well, giving Caterpillar access to a wide array of talent. Some companies have even been around for an extremely long time, themselves, producing other goods in addition to engines — take Hindustan or Olympian, for instance. And that diversity is a good thing, considering how different a household generator is from, say, a quarry dump truck, even though both run on the same internal combustion principle. Let's have a closer look at these brands and what they specifically produce.