This Is One Of The Smallest Modern Fighter Jets (But It Still Has Quite The Sting)

looking at some pictures of fighter jets can give you the mistaken impression they're relatively small aircraft. Although fighters typically carry only a single occupant and are streamlined for agile flight, most are pretty big. For example, the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II is 51 feet long with a 35-foot wingspan and stands 14 feet off the ground. It's not light either, with a maximum takeoff weight of 70,000 lbs.

Generation 4.5 fighters use advanced materials and electronic systems to shed some of that weight and bulk, and one jet made in India packs quite a punch in its relatively small package. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas comes in four configurations: single-and traing-ready double-seater aircraft each equipped separately for the nation's Air Force and Navy.

The Tejas has a much smaller footprint than the F-35 at just over 43 feet long and almost 27 feet wide. The only dimension in which it's bigger is its height of 14 feet 4.3 inches, and it weighs less than half as much as the F-35 at 29,762 lbs. Despite its smaller fuselage, the Tejas has up-to-date weapons, control, and navigation systems that make it comparable to other 4.5-generation fighters like the American-made F/A-18 Super Hornet, Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen, and Russian Sukhoi Su-35.