When it comes to choosing the right generator, there are a lot of factors at play. From installation to fuel costs and emissions, you have to consider everything. And when you do, you soon realize that not every generator will meet your requirements. Even diesel generators, which are a popular option, have major drawbacks.

A diesel generator, for example, is typically more expensive than its counterparts. And since these generators are bulkier, they are not as easy to move. So if you are looking for a compact, easily portable power solution, it's worth considering whether a diesel generator will be the right choice. There are several other downsides, some of which impact convenience, in addition to regulatory compliance requirements that can be a hassle.

Keep in mind that diesel generators, despite all their downsides, remain a feasible option. Many data centers have diesel generators lined up to use in case of an outage. Ultimately, it comes down to your budget, location, and requirements, as well as what you expect from the setup.