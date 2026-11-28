A car's suspension is intended to connect the wheels to the vehicle while stabilizing it, controlling pitch, roll, and sway, and making sure everyone is comfortable. Manufacturers do so in many different ways. High-end performance cars often use independent double wishbone suspension setups that allow each side to move independently, while a typical off-roader might use solid axle setups that connect the two sides of the vehicle.

A leaf spring suspension setup is designed to support the vehicle's weight using one or more curved steel plates mounted between the chassis and axle. In many solid-axle applications, that axle-to-spring connection is held by U-bolts, which clamp the stacked steel strips in place. Mounting orientation varies by application, and these are typically either transverse or longitudinal.

The appeal comes down to a handful of practical advantages. Leaf springs are typically simple, relatively inexpensive, and space-efficient compared with many other suspension types. A leaf spring's stiffness scales with how many individual leaves are stacked into it. On the other hand, they are prone to sagging over time and can often feel a bit too stiff due to a limited range of motion. Either way, they still seem to be winning over many modern engineering teams, and because of that, some manufacturers are bringing leaf springs back.