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There's nothing more disheartening than checking on your 3D printer, only to realize that not only is your print unfinished, but the printer stopped halfway for some reason. In this situation, most people would probably scrape the build plate clean and start from scratch.

The thing is, do you always have to do that? The answer is no, which is a good thing because some prints can take literal days to complete, making it more likely that something like a power interruption will happen. It's best to have an uninterruptible power supply or portable power station to prevent this. This is especially true for mission-critical prints, but a power dip isn't the only reason a printer might leave its work unfinished.

There are many weird things that can go wrong with your 3D printer, and you can't recover from all of them. However, if you're lucky, you can save yourself a heap of material and time by picking up right where you left off using one of these methods.