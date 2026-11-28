5 Ways To Save A 3D Print Project That's Been Interrupted
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There's nothing more disheartening than checking on your 3D printer, only to realize that not only is your print unfinished, but the printer stopped halfway for some reason. In this situation, most people would probably scrape the build plate clean and start from scratch.
The thing is, do you always have to do that? The answer is no, which is a good thing because some prints can take literal days to complete, making it more likely that something like a power interruption will happen. It's best to have an uninterruptible power supply or portable power station to prevent this. This is especially true for mission-critical prints, but a power dip isn't the only reason a printer might leave its work unfinished.
There are many weird things that can go wrong with your 3D printer, and you can't recover from all of them. However, if you're lucky, you can save yourself a heap of material and time by picking up right where you left off using one of these methods.
Resume a paused print after power loss, replacing an empty spool, or clearing a jam
While not all printers have the ability to resume a print after losing power, it's not an uncommon feature. If your printer does support power loss recovery, you may need to activate it and set it up before it will work. Typically, when power comes back on, the printer keeps the build plate and hot end warm until you manually press the button to continue the print or abort.
If the printer was without power for a prolonged time and the build plate cooled all the way down, there's a good chance the model shifted and lost adhesion, even if it was imperceptible. This can result in a layer shift. So if the interruption wasn't brief, you may want to avoid letting the printer continue.
If your printer stopped because the filament runout sensor detected that the spool was finished, this usually isn't a concern. In this case, just replace the empty spool with a fresh one, loading it according to the instructions in your printer manual. The printer should then continue with no issues.
Restart from the failed layer using carefully edited G-code
Regardless of the 3D printer file type you start with, the actual data that's sent to your printer is called G-code, and this is the same type of file that CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines use. G-code contains specific instructions that tell the printer when and how to move its parts, what the various temperatures should be at any given moment, and so on.
Your "slicer" software, such as Orca Slicer, translates the model data and the settings and tweaks you've made into a final set of G-code instructions designed for your specific printer. Which is why you can't just copy a G-code file to another model of printer.
Now, let's say you have a print that isn't suitable for the normal power loss recovery process. Maybe it has spaghetti you have to clear or some other issue. Maybe your printer crashed, or power-loss recovery failed. Most likely, there was a filament jam, and your printer has been printing nothing but air, while thinking it was actually getting on with the job. Whatever the issue, with some effort you can resume the print manually. It's detailed wonderfully in this CNC Kitchen video, but the basic premise is that you clean down to the last good layer, measure the layer height, and then start the print from the point in the G-code where that layer is.
Print only the missing section and glue it onto the original
This method is somewhat similar to the one we just covered, but is actually easier to pull off. It doesn't matter if the part of your print that did complete is still attached to your build plate or not, because you're going to print the remaining part as its own separate print, and then glue the two parts together.
The way to do this is to measure the exact height of the completed part after you have removed the last partial layer, if there is one. Then, in your slicer software, you'll use the horizontal cutting tool to cut the model at exactly the layer height where it failed. Alternatively, on some slicers, you can also just sink the model through the virtual build plate to the correct spot and slice and print from there.
Thanks to the happy accident of super glue, we have many options for bonding plastic to plastic. Loctite has plastic-specific glues, for example. Broadly, cyanoacrylate glues should be effective. That said, you might want to do a web search on the best glue to use with the filament you're printing. This method is also suitable for cosmetic prints, but not a great idea for anything that's meant to be a load-bearing part.
Cancel a failed object without stopping the entire print
Having a large print bed isn't just good for printing large objects; it's also great for printing multiple identical or even different objects. However, in some cases, only some objects will fail while printing, while the rest are just fine.
So what should you do? At first it might seem your only option is to accept the material waste on the failed objects and babysit the print to prevent that errant material from interfering with other objects on the plate. The alternative is to cancel the whole print and start from scratch. Something that only makes sense if you're at the very early stages of the project.
If you're lucky and own a printer that supports the feature, you may be able to exclude objects on the fly, either using an option on the printer's control panel or its app or web-based interface. It's especially useful if you're not near your printer and can address the issue remotely.
Use a 3D printing pen or filler to repair missing material
Super glue is a decent solution for bonding cosmetic parts of a print together, but if you want more strength, you're better off using more of the same filament the print is made from. A 3D printing pen like the SCRIB3D Advanced is designed for arts and crafts. It allows you to draw freehand 3D objects, almost like you're the 3D printer. Just much fleshier and with a shaky hot end.
However, 3D printer enthusiasts have discovered that you can use these pens to bond 3D-printed parts and even repair small pieces of damage. They're not particularly expensive and should set you back less than $50, but the good news is that you can use them for other things than bonding or repairing your prints. For example, you can augment your prints with handmade decoration, or use the pen as intended to freehand objects as part of your 3D printing repertoire.