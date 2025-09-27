Super Glue Wouldn't Exist If Not For An Accidental Discovery In WW2

The age-old proverb "Necessity is the mother of invention" came to fruition because people needed to find solutions (or come up with inventions) to solve problems that were usually quite urgent. For example, our exploration of space led NASA to a host of new products, including memory foam, cordless tools, and cellphone cameras, among others. However, wars have arguably been the most significant drivers of necessity, leading to the creation of numerous inventions. World War I gave us flamethrowers, mobile X-ray machines, and air traffic control, while World War II gave us everything from zippers, wristwatches, and Pilates to Kleenex and Super Glue.

But as crazy as that sounds, the powerful adhesive was meant to have an entirely different use altogether. During World War II, a team of scientists at Eastman Kodak (the same company that makes film for cameras), led by Dr. Harry Coover, was working with acrylate monomers to create an optically clear plastic for gun sights. Eastman Kodak's involvement wasn't a stretch, as they'd previously designed gunsight lenses for WWI fighter planes.

During their research, they discovered cyanoacrylates. Unfortunately, thanks to the thin layer of moisture that nearly every object retains, it was extremely tough to work with, because the moisture caused the chemical to polymerize and stick to virtually everything it touched. Coover and his team discarded the sticky substance and instead used glass to make tens of thousands of gunsights. For a time, cyanoacrylates were largely forgotten.