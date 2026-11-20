The Tesla Model Y is one of Tesla's most popular models (not hard in a lineup with so few cars) and one of the best selling EVs in recent years. Third quarter reports by Tesla put Model 3 and Model Y deliveries at 478,237 units, fully accounting for the majority of the automaker's sales figures.

It goes without saying that Tesla is likely to want to build on the success of its best-selling vehicle, but a new report from InsideEVs has revealed that the company is doubling-down on its plans for full driving automation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced, in classic attention-grabbing Elon fashion, that the Tesla Model Y might be getting updated to the point where it's fully autonomous, without pedals or a steering wheel. This is, of course, a rather farfetched notion given that fully autonomous cars outside of a limited geographic area don't don't currently exist (with lawsuits to boot). But we've all come to expect such statements from Musk, who is likely trying to juice interest in his EV brand that's in danger of losing ground to other automakers. Additionally, Tesla's stock prices have seen better days.

Whether or not this actually becomes a reality is anyone's guess. It's important to remember that 2026 has seen huge cuts to Tesla's lineup. The Model S and X are gone, and the Cybertruck will soon be reaching the end of its production life as well, indicating the company has been experiencing more ups and downs than its Nasdaq listing.