If you're in the market for a media-streaming player, one of the brands that you should be considering is Roku. Apart from a user interface that's beginner-friendly, it's got plenty of hidden features that make it a versatile device, such as the ability to simultaneously search for show and movie titles across various streaming platforms or even play games. There are also different types of Roku devices, and most of them are portable. Of course, they all include a Roku remote.

There are three types of Roku remotes, and the more advanced versions will have additional buttons and functionality. However, all three types will have several buttons in common: the Home and back buttons, the directional pad, the playback buttons, and the star button, depicted with an asterisk icon.

What does the star button on the Roku remote do? When you press it while you're on the Roku home screen, it allows users to access additional information or menu options, depending on where the directional pad's position indicator is aimed at when the button is pressed. You should be able to use the star button on a number of things, like elements on the sidebar menu, apps or channels, or even ads that appear on the right side of the main screen. You can also use the star button during video playback on certain apps while they're in full-screen view. In most cases, hitting the star button a second time should close whatever pop-up screen it launched.