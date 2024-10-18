How To Enable & Disable Screen Reader On A Roku Device

As we've gone from being a cable TV nation to a streaming one, most of us have cut the cord to some extent, and investing in streaming devices like the Roku Express 4K+ has been a big part of the process for many of us. These devices make it easy for us to organize all of our subscription streaming services in one place, and Roku devices have several hidden features that help users get the most out of the viewing experience. Like many tech companies, Roku has emphasized making its streaming devices accessible to all users. A big part of that has been adding accessibility features like its text-to-speech screen reader to help users with visual impairments interact with the Roku interface and on-screen menus.

As the name suggests, when activated, the screen reader reads what's on the screen out loud, making it easy for the visually impaired to find what they need as they go through their Roku device's various menus. While this feature can be beneficial to some, others would rather do without it. Whether you've unintentionally turned on the screen reader feature and want to disable it, or would like to turn it on to help you or someone else navigate the Roku interface, there are a couple of easy ways to do it.