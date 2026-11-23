11 Special Edition Mazda Miata Models You May Not Have Realized Exist
You only need to read a Mazda Miata review to know how special a car this is, but some are undeniably more special than others. Since the original NA Miata burst onto the scene way back in 1989, Mazda has produced legions of of special and limited edition models. Some have purely been a cosmetic change combining tastier wheels, fancy upholstery, and eye catching paint. The best combine all that with performance and handling enhancements, too.
However, some of the most desirable Miata special editions never came with that particular trunk badge. That's why we've opened up our search to include the Euro MX-5 and Japanese Eunos Roadster to find some of the most appetizing examples of the breed.
We've avoided one-off concepts or aftermarket conversions like the mad V6 Rocketeer and fully certifiable V8 Flyin' Miata that made nearly $100,000 at auction to focus on cars that came straight from Mazda or had the brand's blessing. That means every car on this list retained Mazda's factory warranty. No doubt the dedicated Miata superfan will be able to suggest a few more for the list (comments welcome!), but we're keeping it short and sweet.
NA Miata Limited Edition
Also known as the LE, the Limited Edition is arguably the most desirable first-generation Miata officially sold in the U.S. Some may prefer the earlier Miata Special Edition's retro green paint and tan leather, but that car's mechanicals stayed stock whereas the LE got tweaked and tickled to increase driver appeal further when the roads got twisty.
The 1.6-liter engine — NAs got upgraded to the 1.8 the following year — remained untouched and developed a mere 115 hp. A tiny amount these days, if plenty in a car weighing around 2,200 pounds. Even so, the chassis received plenty of attention. Stiffer springs with matching Bilstein shocks were joined by beefier sway bars to tighten the handling, and all LEs received a limited-slip differential to boost traction and allow more controllable sideways antics.
Then there's the exterior makeover. Classy black paint paired beautifully with a set of 14-inch BBS Y-spoke wheels, and there was a subtle bodykit complete with a spoiler on the trunk lid. How very '90s. Arguably the LE's most eye-catching feature was its interior. Bright red leather wrapped the seats, door cards, and big chunks of the dashboard. If that wasn't enough, red carpets and seatbelts rounded things off. Only 1,500 were produced for 1993 although enthusiasts have ensured there are still a few mint low mileage Miata LEs that pop out of the woodwork on occasion.
NA MX-5 Le Mans
Mazda U.K. didn't mess around when it came to the first couple of British market NA MX-5 special editions. Rather than just take a funky hue and new alloy wheels from the factory, it enlisted a U.K. tuning firm called BBR to turbocharge the little 1.6-liter twincam engine. Power rose to a much healthier 150 hp thanks to a Garrett T25, and the extra slug of torque wouldn't have hurt, either. Where a standard manual MX-5 took 8.5 seconds to get from 0-60 mph, the BBR took a mere 6.8 seconds.
The first BBR Turbo MX-5 looked entirely stock from the outside save for a very discrete trunk badge. Its successor, the Le Mans, screamed high performance from the rooftops. Built to celebrate Mazda's win at the 1991 Le Mans 24 race with the 787B, the exceedingly limited run of just 24 cars got a paint job inspired by the race car, the BBR kit along with previously optional 15-inch OZ five-spoke wheels, sportier suspension, and a body kit with a trunk spoiler.
Mazda even got one of the winning drivers, Johnny Herbert, to sign each and every certificate of authenticity supplied with every MX-5 Le Mans. Surprisingly, you also retained the factory backed three-year warranty such was the quality of the BBR kit. No wonder BBR still offers plenty of upgrades for every generation of Mazda's roadster.
NA Eunos Roadster RS Limited
Japan undoubtedly kept some of the best special editions for itself, and the Eunos RoadsterRS-Limited is the perfect example. Introduced in 1994, it was powered by the larger 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine complete with a lightened flywheel. A revised final drive ratio for the standard limited-slip differential also helped to provide a revvier, more accelerative experience without increasing power at all.
Mazda's focus was instead on the handling. Bilstein once again provided some stiffer dampers and there was a front strut brace along with lightweight 15-inch BBS wheels. To shed some more weight the stereo was dumped in the trash along with the standard seats.
Instead, a pair of carbon kevlar seats were fitted, with these lightweight figure-hugging Recaro buckets also found in the most hardcore FD3S RX-7s . Expect to pay a premium for an RS-Limited that still has them as at one point they were worth more than the whole car. A Nardi leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter completed the interior makeover. As we've come to expect from a special edition Miata, you got fancy Montego Blue paint that could change color in certain light, hence the RS-Limited above looking green.
NB Miata 10th Anniversary
Marking a decade of Miata production was a big enough deal to make a special edition the whole world could enjoy. All 10th Anniversary cars received a coat of Innocent Blue Mica paint and had their 15-inch alloy wheels polished to within an inch of their lives for a super shiny finish. U.S. market Miatas went further with a bodykit that's very "Need for Speed: Underground."
Of more interest were the changes under the skin. 10th Anniversary models received the first six-speed manual to be available in a Miata, to improve both top speed and acceleration times. Once again Mazda turned to Bilstein for upgraded suspension and dropped a Torsen limited-slip differential between the rear wheels.
Inside the blue and, to a lesser extent, chrome theme continued. The shiny stuff is easiest to cover as it's just a ring around the speedometer and rev counter. As for the blue, it's almost easier to list the bits that remain black. Blue got splashed over the centers of the seats, on the steering wheel's rim, the gaiter for the shifter, and even the carpets. The cherry on top was a numbered badge on each of the front fenders to let people know which of the 7,500 models produced you bought.
NB Roadster Coupe
Yes, Mazda really did offer a coupe version of the second generation Miata, albeit only in Japan and in very limited numbers. Mazda Engineering and Technology Co. Ltd, a subsidiary that specializes in limited run models such as those adapted for wheelchairs, took charge of the project so Mazda itself didn't have to mess around with the regular Miata production line.
A regular Roadster would be fitted with a new roof, rear fenders, trunk lid and rear windows to make an attractive fixed-roof coupe. Everything was carefully designed and engineered to boost rigidity whilst adding minimal weight; Coupes were just 22 pounds heavier than their soft top siblings. Both the 1.6 and 1.8-liter four-cylinder engines were available, with the latter getting the option of an automatic gearbox.
There were even three distinct styles. The 1.6 Coupe and 1.8 Coupe Type S were both just a Roadster with a fixed roof. Type A (pictured) was inspired by racing so gained an aggressive body kit and front bumper, wheelarch extensions, a rear spoiler, and some dubious head and tail light bezels. Type E was the only way to get the auto transmission and took classic sports cars as its inspiration. You got an extra smiley front bumper with fog lights and different light bezels, too.
NC Miata Special Edition
Mazda made you wait five whole years for a limited run version of the retractable hardtop, with the Special Edition coming to market in 2011 to celebrate the production of 900,000 Miatas worldwide. It's not as rare as some of the models on this list, with 750 produced for the American market, and therefore follows the well trodden path of sticking fancy paint and wheels on a well-specified base.
In this case it's the extra happy facelift NC Miata Grand Touring that got a choice of Dolphin Grey Mica or Sparkling Black Mica paint that was exclusive to the Special Edition. Bright finish 17-inch alloy wheels conclude the exterior makeover, while a standard Premium package gave you a few nice-to-have features like keyless entry and start, Xenon headlights and a Bose stereo.
However, Mazda didn't forget keen drivers and just focus on luxury. All Special Editions got the Suspension pack as standard which consisted of some very familiar ingredients. Bilstein was back with the shocks to back up racier suspension geometry, and of course there was a limited-slip differential out back, too. Not the most exclusive or interesting car on this list, but one that's relatively easy to find and ticks all the important boxes.
NC Roadster Blaze/MX-5 ZSport
It's worth including this particular special edition for the wheels alone. The 17-inch BBS multi-spoke rims are a departure from the familiar basket weave or Y-spoke and all the better for it. They were found on the NC JDM Blaze edition and also the MX-5 ZSport sold in the U.K., and that's not all the shared.
Clear side repeaters and Radiant Ebony Mica paint that was actually a color changing deep purple complimented BBS' finest to perfection to give an upmarket look that felt rather European in its inspiration. This theme continued inside with leather seats and door panels that came in a "Stone" color that matched the classy vibe to a tee. Luxurious is perhaps pushing it, but heated seats and chrome highlights inside and out certainly make this Miata feel more upmarket than it really is.
Under the hood was the 160 hp 2.0-liter that provided just enough punch to be fun. A limited-slip diff made sure easy oversteer was part of the entertainment with, you've guessed it, Bilstein suspension keeping everything under control. Only 400 ZSports were made for the U.K. market making this a rare, if not particularly expensive special.
NC MX-5 GT
Mazda U.K. has been involved with or given its blessing to a number of tuned Miatas over the years including the race inspired MX-5 GT. Built by motorsports outfit Jota, who also ran MX-5s in GT4 class racing and based on a high spec 2.0-liter Sport Tech model, it was sold through a single Mazda dealer but still retained a three-year factory warranty and additional coverage for the go-fast bits. Above is the concept shown at Goodwood in 2012, although the production car stayed very close to the formula.
The similarities to the concept car included a set of Jenvey throttle bodies, a new exhaust, and a thorough remap to release 205 hp and the kind of deep chested induction roar that gets naturally aspirated enthusiasts all tingly. The 0-60 mph time dropped to 6.4 seconds and top speed increased to a nice round 140 mph, yet the harder working engine retained its factory service intervals.
The easiest way to spot a GT is by a racy carbon fiber rear diffuser with twin tailpipes in its center. Owners may have also specified an optional carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter as well. Handling improvements came from a lower ride height courtesy of stiffer suspension from Bilstein or Ohlins. Black 17-inch alloy wheels add a bit more menace but are a regular Mazda wheel. Inside, Recaro seats were added, probably for the best given the track-friendly makeover.
ND Miata 30th Anniversary
Mazda loves an Anniversary special edition, so it was inevitable there would be a decent one to celebrate 30 years of Miata production back in 2019. The 30th Anniversary Edition was limited to 3,000 units worldwide and revealed at that year's Chicago Motor Show just like the original NA Miata. Its introduction was well timed too, with the more powerful 184 hp version of the 2.0-liter engine having just gone on sale.
The 2.0-liter mill was the only engine choice and the chassis gained Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip diff, and a front strut brace. Orange brake calipers for the new Brembo brakes peeked out from behind forged wheels from famed brand Rays. These were specially developed for the Miata and gave the looks a bit more of a motorsport vibe whilst reducing unsprung weight.
Interior tweaks were limited to a pair of Recaro bucket seats along with some Alcantara trim on the dashboard and door cards. How sporty. Why is it on this list? For a start I'm sucker for a set of Rays wheels, and for seconds I actually drove a 30th Anniversary back in the day. The engine was an absolute peach and it felt a little sharper than the regular 2.0-liter MX-5 around corners. Good times.
ND Miata 100th Anniversary
Just a year after celebrating 30 years of Miata, Mazda had another anniversary to celebrate and another special edition to make. The 100th Anniversary Special Edition celebrated 100 years of the Mazda company, although it should be pointed out it started making cars back in 1960 with the dinky R360 Coupe that's pictured above along with the Miata.
Snowflake White Pearlescent paint is contrasted with a red roof in an homage to the R360, and the dark red continues inside. You get burgundy leather seats, carpet and floor mats along with unique 100th Anniversary badges just in case you forget what you bought. Under the bonnet is the 2.0-litre engine with the expected combination of Bilsteins, a limited-slip diff and, a strut brace.
But the unique touches don't just extend to the car itself. The key fob got its own 100th Anniversary badge and even a bespoke presentation box for the dealer handover process. The U.K. market MX-5 100th Anniversary went further still with a 1:43 scale model of a white and burgundy R360 Coupe and a limited edition book documenting Mazda's long history. What this special lacks in mechanical modifications it more than makes up for in quirky collector appeal.
ND Roadster 12R
We're saving the arguably the best ND Miata special edition to date to last, the 12R from Mazda Spirit Racing. This is Mazda's motorsport sub-brand and it certainly used its on-track experience from Japan's Super Taikyu endurance series to make this track-friendly Roadster. Don't think this was just the result of a few bolt-ons at the factory, this was a hand assembled and highly tuned racer for the road.
Parts honed on track included black six-spoke wheels from Rays that were developed for the endurance racer to boost rigidity whilst also reducing weight. Brembo front calipers received a coat of red paint as did the standard rears, while adjustable Bilstein dampers and new springs gave more of a track focus without ruining road manners. Despite this, the suspension settings were similar to the endurance racer and even the bodykit was there to optimize aerodynamics.
Inside, chrome was stripped back where possible to reduce reflections, and there was an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a racecar-like red band around the top of the rim. Best of all, the engine got a reworked cylinder head, camshafts, pistons, and exhaust so it made a nice round 200 hp. It's not the most horsepower a 2.0-liter can make, but it's not bad for an NA. Funnily enough, 200 is also the number made, with potential buyers having to enter a lottery to secure one.