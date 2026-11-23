You only need to read a Mazda Miata review to know how special a car this is, but some are undeniably more special than others. Since the original NA Miata burst onto the scene way back in 1989, Mazda has produced legions of of special and limited edition models. Some have purely been a cosmetic change combining tastier wheels, fancy upholstery, and eye catching paint. The best combine all that with performance and handling enhancements, too.

However, some of the most desirable Miata special editions never came with that particular trunk badge. That's why we've opened up our search to include the Euro MX-5 and Japanese Eunos Roadster to find some of the most appetizing examples of the breed.

We've avoided one-off concepts or aftermarket conversions like the mad V6 Rocketeer and fully certifiable V8 Flyin' Miata that made nearly $100,000 at auction to focus on cars that came straight from Mazda or had the brand's blessing. That means every car on this list retained Mazda's factory warranty. No doubt the dedicated Miata superfan will be able to suggest a few more for the list (comments welcome!), but we're keeping it short and sweet.