This Mazda Miata MX-5 Is Hiding A 300-HP V6 Engine Under The Hood

At first, it looks like a normal NC Mazda Miata. It has that trademark large grinning grille, those signature wraparound tail lights, and a rounded, sporty body. But under the hood, this particular Miata has a V6 thanks to U.K.-based company Rocketeer. The NC generation is often criticized by the car community for being a bit heavier and rounder compared to previous models — it also doesn't have the flippy headlights. But the NC actually had a bit more power thanks to its 2.0-liter engine. This gave it a little more power than previous generations, a whopping 170 or so horsepower. Of course, that's more than enough horsepower for a car so light (yes, it was still light, at 2,450 pounds).

However, Rocketeer felt it could handle even more: 300 hp to be exact. Rocketeer, which has been stuffing larger engines inside of small sports cars since 2013, put an AJ30 3.0-liter V6 engine into this NC Miata, built from the ground up to fit inside, while keeping it at a nearly 50/50 weight distribution. This includes a new carbon fiber engine plenum, exhaust system, clutch, throttle body, and flywheel, making the conversion quite complex.

This conversion starts at $33,000 depending on your personal specifications. It's a bit expensive for a Miata, but you're paying for the driving experience. According to Top Gear, it's fast and zippy, but it's not extremely aggressive. British automobile magazine Evo agrees, saying the drive is more playful, as a Miata should be. "Where else are you going to find a small, analogue, rear-drive sports car that weighs a little over a ton [and] has a close-to-perfect combination of grunt and grip?"