This Mazda Miata MX-5 Is Hiding A 300-HP V6 Engine Under The Hood
At first, it looks like a normal NC Mazda Miata. It has that trademark large grinning grille, those signature wraparound tail lights, and a rounded, sporty body. But under the hood, this particular Miata has a V6 thanks to U.K.-based company Rocketeer. The NC generation is often criticized by the car community for being a bit heavier and rounder compared to previous models — it also doesn't have the flippy headlights. But the NC actually had a bit more power thanks to its 2.0-liter engine. This gave it a little more power than previous generations, a whopping 170 or so horsepower. Of course, that's more than enough horsepower for a car so light (yes, it was still light, at 2,450 pounds).
However, Rocketeer felt it could handle even more: 300 hp to be exact. Rocketeer, which has been stuffing larger engines inside of small sports cars since 2013, put an AJ30 3.0-liter V6 engine into this NC Miata, built from the ground up to fit inside, while keeping it at a nearly 50/50 weight distribution. This includes a new carbon fiber engine plenum, exhaust system, clutch, throttle body, and flywheel, making the conversion quite complex.
This conversion starts at $33,000 depending on your personal specifications. It's a bit expensive for a Miata, but you're paying for the driving experience. According to Top Gear, it's fast and zippy, but it's not extremely aggressive. British automobile magazine Evo agrees, saying the drive is more playful, as a Miata should be. "Where else are you going to find a small, analogue, rear-drive sports car that weighs a little over a ton [and] has a close-to-perfect combination of grunt and grip?"
Is the NC Miata actually a bad car?
Over the years, the NC Miata has gained a bit of a reputation for being the "worst" Miata generation, but this isn't really the case. In reality, it's just really hard to be compared to the NA Miata, the iconic first generation. The original Miata arrived in 1989, bringing together funky pop-up headlights, a 50/50 weight distribution, and incredible suspension to create the ultimate smile machine. The NA Miata feels a bit like being in a go-kart thanks to its incredible handling and zippiness. Part of that charm was its lightness, with a starting weight of 2,110 pounds. The NC Miata ballooned up to 2,450 pounds, which already had car enthusiasts feeling a bit skeptical. However, its power-to-weight ratio isn't all that bad — even without a V6.
The other complaint is that the NC Miata isn't as visually appealing as the NA Miata. It's very, very round, almost featureless, except for its wide, smiling grille. It's wider and taller than the NA Miata. But perhaps the biggest sin? It's missing the pop-up headlights, which is no fault of Mazda's. Sure, you can't greet other Miatas with a wink, but the NC Miata is still an adorable and entertaining Miata to drive, especially if Rocketeer gets its hands on it.