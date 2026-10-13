How Much Horsepower Can A 2-Liter Engine Actually Make?
It's generally safe to assume that big engines make big power (or torque). There are plenty of examples that prove this: the 8.0-liter W16 in the Bugatti Chiron, for example, makes 1,479 horsepower. Similarly, the 8.3-liter turbodiesel Duramax "Mongoose" V8 offers a staggering 1,230 lb-ft of torque.
That's not to say smaller engines can't make a lot of power, though. In the realm of production cars, the Mercedes-AMG C63 makes a convincing case for what a 2.0-liter can do. The C63 made a combined 671 hp with an electric motor helping out its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The engine alone makes an impressive 469 hp. For comparison, the 6.2-liter V8 naturally aspirated V8 in a new Chevy Suburban makes 420 hp.
If we widen our scope to include experimental or concept engines, then we can turn to the 2.0-liter three-cylinder "Little Friendly Giant" that Koenigsegg originally intended for Gemera in 2020, which made 600 hp. It never entered production, however, and the Gemera instead shipped with a 1,500-hp V8 bolstered by 800-hp electric motors.
Blasts from the past
If we turn back the clock, we find several sub-2.0-liter engines that have made unearthly amounts of power, like the 1,400-hp 1.5-liter BMW M12, which powered BMW's Formula 1 efforts. But if we stick to 2.0-liter production engines, then one past highlight has to be the engine in the dearly departed Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.
The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the Lancer Evo Final Edition made 303 hp, which was pretty spicy all the way back in 2016. And while you might not associate a supposed muscle car with four-cylinder power, the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro was available with a turbocharged 275-hp four-banger. Automakers figured out years ago that turbos are the not-so-secret ingredient for making a lot of power from a small engine, even if these older efforts pale in comparison to modern examples.
2.0-liter engines may be small and pedestrian — at least compared to a giant twin-turbo V8 you might find in any number of performance cars – but that doesn't mean they can't make a lot of power. It's just a matter of time before a car company makes an even more powerful 2.0-liter.