How Much Horsepower Can A 2-Liter Engine Actually Make?

It's generally safe to assume that big engines make big power (or torque). There are plenty of examples that prove this: the 8.0-liter W16 in the Bugatti Chiron, for example, makes 1,479 horsepower. Similarly, the 8.3-liter turbodiesel Duramax "Mongoose" V8 offers a staggering 1,230 lb-ft of torque.

That's not to say smaller engines can't make a lot of power, though. In the realm of production cars, the Mercedes-AMG C63 makes a convincing case for what a 2.0-liter can do. The C63 made a combined 671 hp with an electric motor helping out its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The engine alone makes an impressive 469 hp. For comparison, the 6.2-liter V8 naturally aspirated V8 in a new Chevy Suburban makes 420 hp.

If we widen our scope to include experimental or concept engines, then we can turn to the 2.0-liter three-cylinder "Little Friendly Giant" that Koenigsegg originally intended for Gemera in 2020, which made 600 hp. It never entered production, however, and the Gemera instead shipped with a 1,500-hp V8 bolstered by 800-hp electric motors.