555 HP: GM's New V8 Duramax Is A Beast, But Its Torque Is The Real Story

We now have power ratings for GM's monstrous 8.3-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 engine, dubbed "The Mongoose." It has 555 horsepower, already beating competing Cummins and Power Stroke engines, but you don't buy a diesel-powered truck for horsepower ratings (although high horsepower is certainly nice), you buy it for torque. As such, the Mongoose is also a Power Stroke killer in that department; GM has announced that it makes 1,230 pound-feet of torque, beating out the high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke by a scant 30 pound-feet.

All told, that gives the 2027 Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks a maximum towing capacity of 20,000 pounds if you tow from the hitch, or 38,000 pounds if you opt for a gooseneck configuration. For what it's worth, the new GM trucks actually lose to the Ford Super Duty's maximum 40,000 pounds with a gooseneck, but winning most of the numbers game is still no small feat.