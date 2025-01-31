6.6 Duramax Vs. 6.7 Power Stroke: How Do These Diesel Engines Compare?

Of the three United States automakers that offer diesel-powered heavy-duty pickup trucks, only two of those diesel engines are V8s. Those V8 diesel engines are the 6.6 Duramax found in offerings from General Motors, and Ford's 6.7 Power Stroke. As you probably know, General Motors (GM) produces two distinct lines of full-size pickup trucks, the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. Both brands designate their heavy-duty models as 2500 and 3500, and it's within that range you'll find options for the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine.

Like GM, Ford only provides its powerful diesel engine option, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, for its heavy-duty pickups, such as the F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty models. Of course, both automakers equip their larger chassis-cab trucks with diesel power as well.

The two diesel engines have powered their respective brands' pickups admirably for some time now. The 6.6 Duramax is the senior of the two, debuting for the 2001 model year. According to MotorTrend, it was the first U.S. market diesel engine to use a "high-pressure common-rail, direct-injection" fuel system. It took Ford over two years to implement its own high-pressure fuel-injection system on the 6.0-liter Power Stroke, and the Blue Oval brand didn't come out with the 6.7 Power Stroke until 2011.

