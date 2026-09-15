US Diesel Prices Just Hit An Alarming Milestone For The First Time

The U.S. transportation industry, on which consumers and businesses depend to get their goods delivered, is currently facing the highest-ever diesel prices in U.S. history, with prices surging past $6 per gallon in early September.

According to data from the AAA (American Automobile Association), which conducts one of the most comprehensive fuel-price-related surveys in the U.S., the current average price of diesel across gas stations in the country is $6.20 — much higher than last month's average of $5.40; diesel prices have nearly doubled since September 2025, when fuel was going for an average of $3.60. In some states, diesel prices have reached much higher levels. In California, for example, diesel has already crossed the $8 per gallon mark, with the current average standing at $8.10, significantly higher than the $6.20 mark from last week.

Given that diesel is widely used in the U.S. by trucking firms, railroad companies, and the construction and farming sectors, any major price changes will likely have a major impact on retail prices across the country. According to analysts, most businesses have tried to absorb mounting losses from the increase in diesel prices. However, if these elevated prices remain unchanged, it may lead to a nationwide increase in prices across the board, much like how the infamous RAM shortage led to price hikes across almost all electronic goods.