Vehicles have, on average, been growing heavier for decades. According to the EPA, the average new vehicle in 2024 weighed 4,354 lbs, with the increased weight of EVs helping to nudge the market-wide average up compared to previous years. Even many performance cars are now heavier than before, but there are still a few exceptions to the rule. The Toyota GR86 is one of them: in its lightest form, the latest model year of the car weighs just 2,811 lbs.

That light weight helps the GR86 feel faster than its 228 horsepower output would suggest, with its six-speed manual transmission allowing you to use as many of those horses as possible when road conditions allow. There's an auto 'box available too, in case stick shifts aren't your thing. Regardless of your transmission choice, the GR86 remains one of the lightest mass-market sports cars, an outlier in a world where increasing numbers of performance cars are so powerful that no one could ever fully exploit that power outside of a closed circuit.

While there's no denying that the GR86 is very light, very responsive, and very fun, it's not the only car on the market with those traits. Some brand-new sports cars are even lighter, although most of them are very rarely seen on American roads.