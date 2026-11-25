2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid Is An Ambitious SUV, But Does It Deliver?
The 2027 model years are already here for Kia and Hyundai. Over the past few years, the Korean brands have been refining and refreshing their pair of full-size SUVS, the Telluride and Palisade, into sales monsters. A big family SUV doesn't exactly scream for the attention of a car enthusiast, but for families, the Telluride especially is hard to ignore. The most premium and most advanced 2027 Telluride (and most green), an HEV X-Line SX-Prestige arrived in my driveway.
After having driven a quite nice Telluride last year with a more conventional V6 under the hood, I was intrigued to see how Kia handled cutting the V6 out of the equation and instead going for a turbocharged four-banger paired with some electric motors to handle the locomotive work. Given how competent the last Telluride I drove was and how many people I know who have bought a Telluride within the past couple of years, I didn't think this year's model was going to be bad, but the was the hybrid worth any kind of hype? Here's a little spoiler: Kia did a very good job.
Help from a hybrid
In the world of the Telluride's taxonomy, the HEV part denotes that it's a hybrid (Hybrid Electric Vehicle to be more specific). X-line is Kia's sportier more rugged inspired appearance package, and SX-Prestige is the highest trim, and more luxury-focused option. All of those together mean that this is the absolute pinnacle of Kia's current lineup.
As far as powertrain goes, the Telluride Hybrid gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that, along with a battery and electric motors, makes 329 horsepower in total. It also has a 6-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. For comparison, the base model sticks with just the gas engine and makes 274 horsepower. The real draw of the hybrid, however, is the fact that this 5,062 pound vehicle somehow manages to get 31 combined miles per gallon.
As far as actually driving the big green monster of an SUV, it's reasonably quick for something shaped like a brick. The electric motors help the hustle a bit; it's not a sports car in any way shape or form, but it's respectable when it comes to getting underway. For an SUV this tall, there's of course a little bit of body roll and related jostling of the unibody, but nothing too egregious.
Driving a hybrid Telluride like a performance car, especially one made much heavier though the addition of a battery and electric motors, defeats the purpose of the hybrid drivetrain in this specific application, You'll get worse fuel economy and you won't particularly enjoy the drive. The gasoline engine is arguably the weakest part of the equation, at least when it comes to the enjoyment of the vehicle. At idle, the turbo-four will ponder the machine spirits and turn on and off whenever it decides to, and it sounds kind of like a tractor puttering away to keep all of the electronics running.
Weirdness and niceness
On the inside, it's like any other luxury SUV from the past few years that I've driven. There's synthetic leather seats, a Meridian sound system, big ol' screens everywhere, and enough little storage nooks and crannies to store all of your children's various Bluey-themed accoutrements. I am decidedly not the demographic for a three-row family SUV (especially one that exceeds $60,000), but I did like the heated and ventilated seats, all the interior wood trim, and the dual sunroofs. It's a comfy place to be on the inside. For the less than aerodynamic shape that the Telluride has taken, wind and road noise is pretty minimal. It completes the luxury SUV complete sonic isolation task well.
Ergonomically is where the Telluride gets weird. Instead of a gear shift or stalk on the steering column that you have to manipulate in one way or another to change gear, the Telluride has a stationary protuberance attached to the steering column. There's a knob on the end that you have to twist for park/drive/reverse, etc. and the start button is on the middle of the assembly. It took me a minute to figure out how to turn the car on and over the course of the week I caught myself pantomining around the cabin trying to find out how to put it in park.
I'm quite confident that whoever ends up buying a Telluride will get used to it, but it's definitely worth mentioning. Also on the weird placement side, the seat heating/ventilation controls were on the door, ever so slightly out of peripheral vision and you need to take your eyes off the road to finagle with the buttons. I don't think it's unsafe, but putting the buttons in a more conventional place towards the infotainment screen might be a better option.
The money question
Now, you will be saving money on fuel, there's no question about it. I got close to 500 miles on a tank of gas. But will you be saving money on the vehicle in total? This particular Telluride didn't have a ton of optional extras, totaling $1,790 for the admittedly very nice "Black Jade" paint, the towing package, and interior floor mats and cargo nets.
Final price, including the $1,545 destination charge for the 2027 Kia Telluride HEV X-Line SX-Prestige (a real mouthful) was $61,180. So we have an idea of what the base looks like, the Telluride SX HEV starts at $46,490, although you forgo all-wheel drive and gain five MPG.
Upon first glance, spending over $60,000 seems like you might find yourself in Lexus and BMW or Mercedes territory. But if you want a three row, you're suddenly going to be spending in the neighborhood of $70,000 or $80,000 for for the privilege. The Lexus TX 500h will set you back $72,410 (and actually gets slightly worse fuel economy at 27 combined miles per gallon. Over in Germany, BMW's only three-row is the X7, at a cool $87,500. It's also not a hybrid. For a Mercedes-Benz three-row, the least expensive option is the mild-hybrid GLE 450, which — including the $2,100 option for a third row — sets you back $78,350. So, as painful as it is, $61,180 is actually a relative bargain for a big hybrid luxury SUV.
2027 Kia Telluride HEV verdict
Kia is already at the stage where expressing surprise over its high-end trims being genuinely competitive in luxury counts as a cliche. For its next trick, then, it'll shame them on fuel economy: you'd be hard pressed to find any gas-powered three-row SUV that exceeds 30 miles per gallon among the more traditional luxury marques.
On that front, the Telluride's biggest competitor comes in the form of the Toyota Grand Highlander, then. Breaking down the numbers, only the standard Grand Highlander Hybrid (not the Max, which sits at 27 mpg) exceeds the Telluride in fuel economy, just barely with 32 combined miles per gallon. However, it has less power at 245 horsepower at 245 and less towing at 3,500 pounds (compared to the Telluride's 4,500 pounds).
That puts you in a bit of a tough spot when comparing hybrid SUVs. If you go for the absolute best Grand Highlander that money can buy, the Hybrid Max Platinum at an MSRP $62,070, you get 5,000 pounds towing and a bit more power at 362 horsepower, but you suffer in fuel economy. In a pure numbers game and if towing capacity isn't that big of a deal for you, then the Telluride inches out a victory, but just barely. The market for big family hybrid SUVs is vast, but the 2027 Kia Telluride still manages to be noticeable.