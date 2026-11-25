In the world of the Telluride's taxonomy, the HEV part denotes that it's a hybrid (Hybrid Electric Vehicle to be more specific). X-line is Kia's sportier more rugged inspired appearance package, and SX-Prestige is the highest trim, and more luxury-focused option. All of those together mean that this is the absolute pinnacle of Kia's current lineup.

As far as powertrain goes, the Telluride Hybrid gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that, along with a battery and electric motors, makes 329 horsepower in total. It also has a 6-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. For comparison, the base model sticks with just the gas engine and makes 274 horsepower. The real draw of the hybrid, however, is the fact that this 5,062 pound vehicle somehow manages to get 31 combined miles per gallon.

As far as actually driving the big green monster of an SUV, it's reasonably quick for something shaped like a brick. The electric motors help the hustle a bit; it's not a sports car in any way shape or form, but it's respectable when it comes to getting underway. For an SUV this tall, there's of course a little bit of body roll and related jostling of the unibody, but nothing too egregious.

Driving a hybrid Telluride like a performance car, especially one made much heavier though the addition of a battery and electric motors, defeats the purpose of the hybrid drivetrain in this specific application, You'll get worse fuel economy and you won't particularly enjoy the drive. The gasoline engine is arguably the weakest part of the equation, at least when it comes to the enjoyment of the vehicle. At idle, the turbo-four will ponder the machine spirits and turn on and off whenever it decides to, and it sounds kind of like a tractor puttering away to keep all of the electronics running.