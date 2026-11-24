iOS 26 was a big year for Apple design. The previous year, Apple overhauled its entire interface with the new Liquid Design language that tried to bring a glass-like, refracting look to the entire interface. Compared to that, the iOS 27 update might feel like just a maintenance update, and it's kind of true. Apple is taking the year to focus on stability, performance, and on refining the smaller parts of the iPhone software. But that doesn't mean this cycle is free of useful and interesting features.

In fact, Apple has used this maintenance update to fix multiple, long-standing issues in iOS. You can now finally set a different volume level for alarms and calls. That might be worth the update itself. Apple has also integrated Siri AI thoughtfully across all its core apps, bringing automatic tab groups to Safari and the ability to create shortcut automation by simply describing them.

iOS 27 also gives you an option to customize Liquid Glass, making text easier to read. Here are nine useful iOS 27 features worth trying, along with how to enable them and get the most out of them.