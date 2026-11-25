What Could Aviation Gas Do To A Car Engine?
To the layperson, gasoline is gasoline. Just roll up to a pump, fill it up, pay, and leave. Of course, this couldn't be further from the truth. You can damage a regular engine if you accidentally fill it with diesel, and the same thing happens if you fill it with more specialized fuel like aviation gas, but for different reasons.
Aviation gas (avgas for short) is formulated differently than your standard car gas because plane engines are built differently. These discrepancies primarily translate to additives. Specifically, avgas doesn't have any ethanol, but it does have lead, which produces smog. It's not bad enough, lead-laden gas can damage oxygen sensors and catalytic converters, as well as leave deposits that short-circuit spark plugs.
Lead in avgas helps jet engines because it has a high knock resistance (it prevents fuel from burning unevenly or prematurely), but only because such events are way more dangerous in airplanes. Knocking can damage engines if not make them fail, which is a veritable death sentence while planes are in the air. In cars, that much knock resistance is just unnecessary.
On the subject of unnecessary features, avgas has numerous additives designed specifically for use with plane engines, such as slow-burning compounds meant for constant loads. These mix-ins, commonly known as aromatics (not to be confused with the aromatics you use in the kitchen alongside high-tech kitchen gadgets) are generally toxic.
Why would anyone use aviation gas in their car?
As previously stated, avgas is highly resistant to knocking. When picking the right gas for your car, higher octane numbers mean the fuel is less likely to cause engine knock. Avgas has a 100-octane rating, which is higher than commercial gases (normally the highest is 94 octane). Often, people who want to push engines to their limits seek out the highest octane they can find.
People heavily invested in the car racing scene have an infatuation with avgas. The octane rating is a major factor, but so is price and availability. Airports dot the country; even when you aren't near a major airport, odds are you can find a smaller one, and all of them maintain a reliable stock of avgas for sale. Also, many racers used to rely on avgas, so its reliability and power on the track became the stuff of legends.
In reality, avgas is meant for vehicles that burn gas over long periods of time at consistent speeds, not vehicles that rapidly shift throttle and tire speeds like race cars. Racers who use it do so at the cost of engine performance and tuning, as well as lower cylinder pressure, without any significant benefits or payoffs, except perhaps cost and availability. Companies such as Sunoco sell proper race fuel with octanes that exceed avgas, and while they are leaded (which means they will destroy oxygen sensors and catalytic converters), they are formulated for race cars and the conditions their engines experience.