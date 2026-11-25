To the layperson, gasoline is gasoline. Just roll up to a pump, fill it up, pay, and leave. Of course, this couldn't be further from the truth. You can damage a regular engine if you accidentally fill it with diesel, and the same thing happens if you fill it with more specialized fuel like aviation gas, but for different reasons.

Aviation gas (avgas for short) is formulated differently than your standard car gas because plane engines are built differently. These discrepancies primarily translate to additives. Specifically, avgas doesn't have any ethanol, but it does have lead, which produces smog. It's not bad enough, lead-laden gas can damage oxygen sensors and catalytic converters, as well as leave deposits that short-circuit spark plugs.

Lead in avgas helps jet engines because it has a high knock resistance (it prevents fuel from burning unevenly or prematurely), but only because such events are way more dangerous in airplanes. Knocking can damage engines if not make them fail, which is a veritable death sentence while planes are in the air. In cars, that much knock resistance is just unnecessary.

On the subject of unnecessary features, avgas has numerous additives designed specifically for use with plane engines, such as slow-burning compounds meant for constant loads. These mix-ins, commonly known as aromatics (not to be confused with the aromatics you use in the kitchen alongside high-tech kitchen gadgets) are generally toxic.