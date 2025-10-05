Why Airplanes Still Use Leaded Fuel

With the rest of the world having long-since moved away from leaded fuels, aviation gasoline, or "avgas" for short, seemingly exists as a final holdover from a bygone era. The most ubiquitous avgas available today is 100LL, which means 100 octane, low lead content. It's dyed blue and contains up to 0.56g/L of TEL, or tetraethyl lead, a common additive for gasoline back before unleaded fuel became compulsory. However, there are alternative types of fuel which don't contain lead, such as G100UL (general aviation 100 octane unleaded, dyed green). So why stick with leaded fuels at all?

The short explanation revolves around what the lead does. Tetraethyl lead acts as an anti-knock agent, which means it helps avoid pre-detonation. Most engines are designed to operate within tight tolerances, with the fuel igniting when the cylinder is at or near top-dead center, resulting in an evenly distributed burn. Pre-ignition means that the combustion process happens while the piston is moving up and before the spark plug fires. The detonation then works against the piston. This can cause significant issues such as overheating and melting of engine components, and is one of the causes of engine knocking.

When you're flying an airplane, the last thing you want to happen is a bent connecting rod due to a detonation event, or an eroded piston face from pre-detonation; both can (and have) led to catastrophic engine failures. To help minimize the risk of such incidents, general aviation typically still uses leaded fuels because the additive acts as a preventative agent.