8 Propeller Planes Powered By Diesel Engines

Diesel engines are a rarity in aviation history, but they've carved out an interesting niche. While most aircraft rely on gasoline-powered piston engines or jet turbines, diesel has offered some distinct advantages. Better fuel efficiency, the ability to burn widely available jet fuel, and longer endurance made diesel-powered planes attractive to designers searching for range and economy. At the same time, diesel engines tend to be heavier and produce less power for their size, which kept them from becoming mainstream. That said, we can't discount the influence that the myths about diesel engines had on the popularity of those machines.

Through the years, several manufacturers experimented with the concept. Some aircraft were built to break records, staying in the air for days at a time without refueling. Others were commercial or military designs adapted to diesel for efficiency on long routes. In recent decades, the rising cost and scarcity of gas has given diesel another chance, this time in general aviation, with companies like Tecnam and Diamond building production models using modern turbo-diesel engines.

The result is a mix of machines that tell a story about aviation's search for endurance and economy. From pre-war prototypes to modern four-seaters, diesel aircraft represent both ambition and practicality. Here are some of our favorite diesel-powered propeller planes, why they succeeded, and why others never caught on.