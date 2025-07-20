5 Of The Cheapest Planes You Can Buy Today

Generally speaking, people like to get a good deal. They want the price of their purchase to reflect the goods' value, and who can blame them? Although what constitutes "good value" remains subjective, price is certainly part of the equation. And while most of us will engage in the purchase of an automobile or a house at some point in our lives, a select few will find themselves shopping for an airplane. Because of that, they might not know which plane models can be a good investment, and how much they should be willing to pay for them.

You won't be surprised to hear that airplanes are extraordinarily expensive, with price increasing exponentially with size, power, and payload capacity. For example, the retail price of a Gulfstream 19-passenger private jet hovers around $70 million, which is far outside the reach of all but the uber wealthy. Conversely, the retail price of a 4-passenger Cessna 172 Skyhawk can go up to half a million dollars, depending on the specific model. This option, too, is sadly out of reach for most entry-level pilots.

Fortunately for them, used airplanes can be much cheaper than a new model. And don't worry: Planes are designed, built, and maintained in such a way that lets them fly for decades and remain airworthy. They undergo rigorous tests that make sure they can survive in conditions far more intense than anything that our cars could go through. In most circumstances, you can confidently pilot an aircraft upwards of 75 years old.