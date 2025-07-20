5 Of The Cheapest Planes You Can Buy Today
Generally speaking, people like to get a good deal. They want the price of their purchase to reflect the goods' value, and who can blame them? Although what constitutes "good value" remains subjective, price is certainly part of the equation. And while most of us will engage in the purchase of an automobile or a house at some point in our lives, a select few will find themselves shopping for an airplane. Because of that, they might not know which plane models can be a good investment, and how much they should be willing to pay for them.
You won't be surprised to hear that airplanes are extraordinarily expensive, with price increasing exponentially with size, power, and payload capacity. For example, the retail price of a Gulfstream 19-passenger private jet hovers around $70 million, which is far outside the reach of all but the uber wealthy. Conversely, the retail price of a 4-passenger Cessna 172 Skyhawk can go up to half a million dollars, depending on the specific model. This option, too, is sadly out of reach for most entry-level pilots.
Fortunately for them, used airplanes can be much cheaper than a new model. And don't worry: Planes are designed, built, and maintained in such a way that lets them fly for decades and remain airworthy. They undergo rigorous tests that make sure they can survive in conditions far more intense than anything that our cars could go through. In most circumstances, you can confidently pilot an aircraft upwards of 75 years old.
Cessna 172
With 44,000 units and counting, the Cessna 172 holds the title as the most produced aircraft in the world. Though it has seen many variants and regular upgrades, the basic 1956 design is still in production today, having stopped only for a 10-year hiatus that ended in 1996. Known for being easy to handle and highly durable, the 172 also benefits from an excellent safety record and uncomplicated maintenance with plentiful spare parts availability. Pilots also appreciate the roomy cabin and good visibility from the high mounted wings. In 2015, Bill Cox of Cessna Owner Magazine proclaimed the 172 to be so durable and reliable that you could consider it the aviation equivalent of a Toyota Camry.
Many pilots learn to fly in a 172, as it is used by flight schools everywhere, so seasoned aviators looking to buy their first aircraft will probably be familiar with this model. This makes it a great entry-level plane for a first-time buyer. Although maintenance costs will always be a factor to consider, a 172 can be picked up for a reasonable sum. At the time of writing, Trade-A-Plane lists a 1960 172A with a recent annual maintenance and complete logs for $49,900 in New Jersey, while Controller has a 1967 model based in Ontario, Canada in similar conditions listed at $55,000. Prices rise sharply for newer models equipped with modern avionics.
Piper Cherokee
Following WWII, Piper Aircraft continued its wartime growth by offering low-cost fabric-body aircraft like the Cub, a model that was popular with the military during the war, and its successor, the Tri-Pacer. But as the 1950s progressed, Piper needed a more modern aircraft. With preliminary designs being hashed out as early as 1952, Piper's new all-metal plane was finally introduced in late 1960.
The Piper Cherokee proved to be an excellent aircraft and enjoyed brisk sales from the start. The company offered different versions of the Lycoming engine, which produced between 140 and 235 horsepower. After a few years, Piper altered the airframe to make space for more powerful engines and increase its payload capacity, first with the Cherokee Six and eventually expanding the design to other aircraft. Although Piper no longer sells the Cherokee, some of its current models, such as the Warrior, the Archer, and the Arrow, are firmly rooted in the original design and can be considered direct descendants of the original.
Popular with pilots and used widely by flight schools, Cherokees are relatively abundant on the used market and can be obtained for a reasonable price. Although they are known to be reliable, veteran pilot Bill Cox says that the price is the plane's strongest advantage and a good reason to buy one. You can find one for under $50,000, though at this price point, it will likely be showing its age. Meanwhile, a Cherokee that is well-maintained and looks as good as new will push the price up to the $70,000 range.
Aeronca 7AC Champion
The Aeronautical Corporation of America, which sold aircraft under the Aeronca name, began manufacturing in the late 1920s, and much like other companies of the era, was called upon to increase production during WWII. Later, in 1945, the company's Model 7AC Champion received certification and became its best-selling model.
This tandem two-seat trainer featured a 65-horsepower Continental engine and a low price of $2,095. Although a simple model, it proved to be a capable light airplane that seemed to have no trouble attracting buyers. Nonetheless, production ended in 1951, and the Champion Aircraft company acquired the rights to the Aeronca design. Only when Champion Aircraft merged with Bellanca did the company began producing an improved version of the original, which came out of the factory floor in 1971. It now carries the name of Champion Citabria.
Today, the Aeronca offers great value at an affordable cost, with prices occasionally dipping below $40,000. Aviation Consumer notes that, while age can make sourcing parts a bit tricky, you won't need to replace them often, and that the overall cost of ownership is as cheap as it gets for any aircraft, even an ultralight. With some extensive research, you should even be able to uncover a flight-worthy model for under $30,000. This is a tempting offer, prompting a dilemma of whether one should buy a swift and fun-driving 200-horsepower 2025 Honda Civic Si or get the Aeronca and fly over traffic instead.
Mooney M20
Like many small aircraft companies, Mooney was founded in the 1920s. Through some ups and downs, the company persevered until it had its first success with the Mooney M-18 Mite, often called the Texas Messerschmidt for its resemblance to the German BF-109 of WWII. This success gave founder Al Mooney the opportunity to develop the kind of plane he had wanted to make for years.
In 1953, the Mooney M20 officially took flight, leading the company to eventually become the fourth-largest aircraft manufacturer, right behind Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper. The success of the M20 ultimately came from its speed and efficiency, with later variants providing continuous upgrades and innovations. This is likely why a Mooney M20K was chosen to carry the aircraft engine based on Porsche's legendary 911 flat-six, the PFM 3200.
Today, Mooney owners are known to love their planes much in the way VW owners are loyal or how some gearheads can tell you every detail about the AMC Gremlin. Furthermore, seasoned pilots note that a Mooney can feel tricky to fly at first, but once you have a feel for it, the handling characteristics are superb. Fortunately for those fans, Mooney airplanes are not overpriced. A few of them are listed for around $30,000, but if we bring our budget to the $60,000 range we find a much wider array of options. At this price range, we can find plenty of airworthy Mooney M20s from just about anywhere in the U.S. Additionally, while Mooney rarely builds new models, the company remains dedicated to supporting its existing aircraft even today.
Ultralight
Although it's a class of aircraft and not a specific model, we have to mention ultralights. Those planes can be an incredibly cheap and easy entry into aviation, giving you the opportunity to wet your feet before jumping into proper aircraft ownership. Being a small and lightweight aircraft, ultralights come with several restrictions, some of which apply to the pilot and some to the vehicle.
According to FAA regulations, an ultralight must carry a single occupant and be dedicated entirely to recreational use. It must weigh less than 254 pounds, carrying less than five gallons of fuel, and have a max speed of less than 55 knots. There are a few other rules concerning this type of aircraft, but more important is the lack of a specific rule: no license is required to fly one. This is a category of aircraft dedicated purely to amateurs and hobbyists, and it can be quite fun.
Ultralights come in a few forms, including small, fixed wing aircraft, powered parachutes, gliders, and rotorcraft. While you may encounter a light sport aircraft that looks similar to an ultralight, those generally weigh more than 254 pounds and can often carry a passenger, and so require FAA licensing. For those wanting to jump head first into simple aviation, you can find ultralights pretty much everywhere for less than $5,000. You might even find a good model on sale for less than $1,000, if you are willing to put in some work. There isn't much room for debate: If you are dying to take to the skies and don't have that much time or money, the solution is an ultralight.