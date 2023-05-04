This Aircraft Engine Is Based On Porsches Legendary 911 Flat-Six

Early automotive pioneers like Porsche dabbled in aviation long before it struck gold in building cars. Company founder Ferdinand Porsche became the technical director of Austrian aircraft maker Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft in 1908 and made a four-cylinder engine for a military gas balloon. But it wasn't until 1935 that Porsche revived his aeronautical ambitions with the 1,000-horsepower Type 55 aircraft engine and the Type 70 and 72 with 16 and 32 cylinders, respectively.

During the aftermath of WWII, the Paris Agreement of 1955 enabled German citizens to fly gas-powered airplanes after years of flying gliders. During this time, Ferdinand Porsche had a lightbulb moment: Why not put a Porsche 356 engine in an airplane? Not long after, Porsche gave the world the first post-war aircraft engine, the Type 678, a Boxer-four engine derived from the 356 sports car.

Porsche

Fast-forward to the 1980s, Porsche engineers had a similar "Eureka!" moment after its 911 range of sports cars dominated the enthusiast crowd from the early 60s to the late 70s. But this time, they had their sights on the 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six engine of the 930-Series Porsche 911 Turbo.