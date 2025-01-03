What To Do If Diesel Gets In Your Gas Engine

You don't want to put diesel in a gas engine. It's actually a major problem for your car, especially if you start the engine. Diesel and gasoline are totally different types of fuel, and engines are made specifically with one type of fuel in mind. Luckily, there are ways to fix your car if this happens, but they may not be cheap.

If you accidentally pump diesel into your gas engine, there are some things you should immediately do. First, don't start the car. Second, call a mechanic or repair shop right away. You'll need to get your car towed there since you can't start the engine. From there, a mechanic will drain the gas tank and rinse it to remove the diesel completely. This is usually all that needs to be done, but it gets more complicated if you do start your engine or drive to the shop. This could lead to a variety of services in an attempt to protect your engine, including flushing the fuel line and replacing the fuel filter.

Always check the pump you're using at a gas station — green pumps are used to indicate diesel, and the nozzle is often larger. If you notice or smell that something is off while pumping, stop immediately. It's never good to get diesel in a gas engine or get gas in a diesel engine since both switch-ups can damage your car.

