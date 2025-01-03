What To Do If Diesel Gets In Your Gas Engine
You don't want to put diesel in a gas engine. It's actually a major problem for your car, especially if you start the engine. Diesel and gasoline are totally different types of fuel, and engines are made specifically with one type of fuel in mind. Luckily, there are ways to fix your car if this happens, but they may not be cheap.
If you accidentally pump diesel into your gas engine, there are some things you should immediately do. First, don't start the car. Second, call a mechanic or repair shop right away. You'll need to get your car towed there since you can't start the engine. From there, a mechanic will drain the gas tank and rinse it to remove the diesel completely. This is usually all that needs to be done, but it gets more complicated if you do start your engine or drive to the shop. This could lead to a variety of services in an attempt to protect your engine, including flushing the fuel line and replacing the fuel filter.
Always check the pump you're using at a gas station — green pumps are used to indicate diesel, and the nozzle is often larger. If you notice or smell that something is off while pumping, stop immediately. It's never good to get diesel in a gas engine or get gas in a diesel engine since both switch-ups can damage your car.
What happens when you get diesel in a gas engine
If you notice that you've been holding that green pump, don't panic. There are ways to ensure your car and its engine are safe. However, it's always best to pay close attention to the pump you're grabbing before using it since getting diesel in your gas engine can cause some significant issues.
First, gas engines rely on lubrication to function. If diesel gets into the engine, it can coat the engine's components and ultimately remove that much-needed lubrication. Because diesel is thicker than gas, it causes huge issues when it's slathered over all of the engine's parts. Even a small amount of diesel fuel can clog the engine's fuel injectors, filters, and lines. The more diesel that's present and the longer it remains in the vehicle determines exactly how much damage will occur. Starting the car and attempting to drive could lead to engine faults and the car stopping completely.