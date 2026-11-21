The smartphone in your pocket is an excellent camera. Whether you've got the latest iPhone 18 Pro or an older model, its back camera array can very likely shoot 4K video. That's the case, for example, with an iPhone 11 Pro released in 2019. We recommend shooting in 4K at 30 fps because it preserves more detail and allows you to stabilize footage or do fancy zooms and pans without losing too much quality — all while keeping file sizes reasonable. Further, some YouTube viewers watch on their 4K TV's YouTube app, so a grainy 1080p video might be a turnoff. Avoid your phone's typically lower-quality selfie cam.

We'd also recommend shooting video with an external SSD connected to your phone so you don't eat up your limited internal storage. In the case of an iPhone, all you have to do is format the drive with a single partition (exFAT or APFS formats are fine) and plug it in. Despite the memory shortage, there are still relatively affordable external SSDs.

Good lighting could be the difference between an amazing video and a meh one. The gold standard is natural lighting, hitting you from an angle during golden hour (i.e., shortly after sunrise or before sunset), rather than coming from behind and washing you out or hitting you harshly from the front. For artificial lighting, something as simple as a flashlight with a bedsheet stretched in front of it can produce cheap, surprisingly good lighting. However, we'd recommend — budget permitting — one or two softbox lights, plus an accent light for the background. Try to set up a nice background too, if you can. A simple, stylish bookshelf and a side table are all you need. If you can afford it, get a phone stand to stabilize the footage.