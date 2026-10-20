How To Start A YouTube Channel

Some of us are old enough to remember when saying "I work as a YouTuber" raised eyebrows. Today, though, YouTube is a real career path. Successful YouTubers can become incredibly wealthy, and they can do it with fewer subscribers than you might think.

Business Insider spoke with several YouTubers about their earnings, and in one case, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers was already making $50,000 a month. Enticing, but the cold, hard reality is you have to start from absolute zero to get there. But don't be discouraged.

This is a quick guide to opening your YouTube account, getting your settings in order, and preparing everything else on the backend for video uploads and streaming. This guide doesn't cover video editing, when the right time is to upload, or how to manage your brand as a YouTuber. With that in mind, here's how you get the ball rolling.