YouTube Studio: How To Edit Your Videos To Perfection

For aspiring video content creators, YouTube is arguably one of the best avenues for you to share your work and gain an audience. However, uploading footage is only the first step of the process. Like most video posts that you see on popular media-sharing platforms, you'll need to have a bit of video-editing knowledge to ensure that your clips are captivating enough so the viewer watches them all the way through and maybe even posts a comment afterward. If you happen to be new to editing videos, getting started should be fairly easy on YouTube as it has a user-friendly editing suite built into the app.

Apart from the main YouTube platform where users can search for and watch videos, there's also YouTube Studio, YouTube's dedicated app for content creators. Through the latter, you can do things like monitor how your videos are performing in terms of views, respond to comments, keep an eye on your channel subscriber count, and more. Although YouTube Studio is available both via a computer or mobile app, for now, certain features are only accessible on YouTube Studio's desktop platform or through main YouTube. One such feature is the ability to upload and edit videos.