A Popular Tech YouTuber Was Banned, And Fans Are Pointing Fingers At AI: 'Never Let Clankers Moderate'

Whether it's a woodworking YouTube channel or one focused on car repairs, one constant is the community of like-minded individuals that develops in comments sections and Twitch chats. Take Enderman, a YouTube channel dedicated to exploring Windows. It has a 390,000-strong subscriber base, which Enderman carefully cultivated since starting in November 2014. In November 2025, though, Enderman was on the receiving end of a channel ban that was allegedly unjust and administered by YouTube's AI tools. As a result, fans of the channel have been at the center of a wave of discourse surrounding so-called "clankers" and their influence on content moderation — to wit, the dystopian idea of AI making such decisions without sufficient oversight from a human.

The Reddit thread "Enderman's channel has sadly been deleted..." gets immediately to the heart of the issue, in my eyes, with u/CatOfBacon lamenting, "This is why we should never let clankers moderate ANYTHING. Just letting them immediately pull the trigger with zero human review is just going to cause more ... like this to happen." Of course, moderation errors can be made, whether by human or AI, and in such cases, I feel the utmost needs to be done to ensure creators can rectify the situation when they are penalized or even banned unfairly. That said, u/Bekfast59 added that the appeals process in such a case can be "fully AI as well," muddying the waters.

Watching fans hurry to preserve the YouTuber's content on services like PreserveTube, it really struck me that YouTube's processes can leave creators extremely vulnerable. A banned channel means that those connected to it are also banned, and it isn't clear precisely how YouTube determines that. These things need to be made more transparent to users.