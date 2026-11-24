If you live in a rural or even suburban area, or do any construction work, you either already own or need a chainsaw. You can use it for woodworking and construction projects, clearing yards, and, of course, cutting firewood. However, as with most things in life, you need the right chainsaw for the job, and we don't just mean the best major chainsaw brand.

When shopping for chainsaws, you should consider two primary types: two-cycle and four-cycle chainsaws, better known as two-stroke and four-stroke chainsaws. Unless you are thinking about buying an electric chainsaw, you will purchase a power tool that runs on gas and thus uses an engine. Like with cars, the strokes in engines you find in chainsaws determine how (and how quickly) a piston cycle completes. Two-stroke engines require two strokes (one crankshaft revolution) to complete an ignition event — when air and fuel are mixed together and combust to push the piston down and create torque — whereas four-stroke engines need four strokes (two crankshaft revolutions). These differences affect the engine's efficiency, which snowballs into the overall device construction, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

While four-stroke engines are standard for car engines, they are actually somewhat rare in devices such as chainsaws. In this article, we will discuss the capabilities and shortcomings of four-stroke chainsaws and explain why.