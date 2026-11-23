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When considering the best premium smartphones in the Android space, Motorola isn't a brand many associate with top performance. Enter the Motorola Signature 27, the company's fastest smartphone set to rival top models from Samsung, Google, and other competitors. With a price tag of $1,599.99, the Signature 27 offers plenty for those wanting to maximize performance. With the latest-generation processor in the Snapdragon 8 series, a huge 7,000 mAh battery, and industry-leading brightness levels, there's lots up for grabs for premium smartphone shoppers.

For a long time, one of Motorola's greatest drawbacks was its lack of update support. The Signature 27 is set to fix this struggle, offering 7 years of security updates, putting the company level with competitors like Google and Samsung. The company has also previously received criticism for its intrusive bloatware you should probably get rid of, as well as reports of connectivity issues – both reasons some might look to other Android brands when purchasing a flagship smartphone.

If you're shopping elsewhere for a premium Android device, several models from competing manufacturers offer an impressive range of features at a price that beats the Signature 27. The alternative smartphones on our list have some of the same desirable traits as the Motorola Signature 27, while rivaling its high price point. You can find a full explanation of how we chose these alternatives at the end of this article.