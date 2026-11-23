4 Android Phones To Consider Instead Of The Motorola Signature 27
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When considering the best premium smartphones in the Android space, Motorola isn't a brand many associate with top performance. Enter the Motorola Signature 27, the company's fastest smartphone set to rival top models from Samsung, Google, and other competitors. With a price tag of $1,599.99, the Signature 27 offers plenty for those wanting to maximize performance. With the latest-generation processor in the Snapdragon 8 series, a huge 7,000 mAh battery, and industry-leading brightness levels, there's lots up for grabs for premium smartphone shoppers.
For a long time, one of Motorola's greatest drawbacks was its lack of update support. The Signature 27 is set to fix this struggle, offering 7 years of security updates, putting the company level with competitors like Google and Samsung. The company has also previously received criticism for its intrusive bloatware you should probably get rid of, as well as reports of connectivity issues – both reasons some might look to other Android brands when purchasing a flagship smartphone.
If you're shopping elsewhere for a premium Android device, several models from competing manufacturers offer an impressive range of features at a price that beats the Signature 27. The alternative smartphones on our list have some of the same desirable traits as the Motorola Signature 27, while rivaling its high price point. You can find a full explanation of how we chose these alternatives at the end of this article.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
If you're looking for a powerful, premium model other than the Motorola Signature 27, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a good place to start. The Korean manufacturer's latest flagship offers a similarly sized 6.9-inch display, ideal for large-screen lovers, with the included S Pen stylus, known to fans of the Ultra series. Like the Signature 27, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 120Hz OLED screen while also sharing camera specs, such as a 200-megapixel camera and 8K video recording.
If privacy is a concern, the Samsung S26 Ultra features its sought-after Privacy Display feature for hiding sensitive info while in public areas. Despite its unique features, its processing power and battery capacity are slightly lower than those of the Signature 27. Samsung's flagship processor is one generation behind Motorola's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, while falling short of the Signature 27's 7,000 mAh battery capacity. The S26 Ultra retails at $1,399.99 MSRP for the 256GB version, while the 512GB version costs the same as the Signature 27, valued at $1,599.99. So if built-in storage isn't your thing, you can save $200 by choosing Samsung's latest flagship model.
Google Pixel 11 Pro
If you don't care for large displays but want the features of a premium model, the Pixel 11 Pro by Google is another strong alternative to the Motorola Signature 27, at a competitive price. The smartphone starts at $1,099, offering a strong set of features for those who might not want to spend an extra $500 on Motorola's handset. It has a trio of cameras similar to Motorola's Signature 27, featuring a 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultrawide lens, and a 48 MP telephoto camera. Similar to the Motorola model's Super Zoom Pro, which uses generative AI to offer 100x digital zoom, the Pixel 11 Pro also incorporates an AI feature that is capable of achieving digital zoom of up to 120x.
While the Pixel 11 Pro has slower wired and wireless charging than Motorola's equivalent flagship, Pixel owners can take advantage of Pixelsnap – a magnetic technology that's a lot like Apple's MagSafe. The phone is packed with lots of useful AI features. However, if you're looking at ways to steer clear of AI, Pixel phones are well-associated with their capability of installing GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused, minimalistic OS that Motorola is also bringing to the Signature 27.
OnePlus 15
Although OnePlus is leaving the US market behind, that doesn't mean buyers can't pick up one of the brand's flashiest handsets, the OnePlus 15. The smartphone features a 120Hz OLED display, with a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz with gaming mode enabled. It also has a massive 7,300 mAh battery, rivalling that of Motorola's Signature 27 model.
If you need fast charging, the OnePlus 15 also incorporates its industry-leading SuperVOOC charging, capable of reaching 100W wired when paired with the correct adapter, similar to Motorola's 90W wired speeds. For using your phone in risky environments, the two Android models offer similar protection levels, with IP resistance ratings of IP69. If you're unsure how IP ratings inform waterproof levels, electronics with a water-resistance level of nine can withstand pressure from water jet spraying, while six is the highest protection against dust and other solids. The 256GB OnePlus 15 can currently be purchased on Amazon for $1,029 directly from the manufacturer – a price that sits reasonably below the Signature 27 given the models' shared features.
Samsung Galaxy S26+
Another more affordable but capable model rivaling the Signature 27 is the Samsung Galaxy S26+. Falling second to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, one can expect a slightly reduced set of features. For instance, there's no included stylus or privacy display feature to prevent others from snooping. However, the Galaxy S26+ does pack in lots of worthy features for those not wanting to break the bank with the $1,599.99 Signature 27.
Sitting at a comfortable flagship price of $1,199.99 MSRP, the Galaxy S26+ offers a QHD+ OLED screen any premium phone buyer can expect. The S26+ shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor as the Ultra model; however, it does offer slightly reduced charging speeds. Camera-wise, there is no dedicated 200 MP camera. However, as with the Signature 27, it does feature a 50 MP main camera, which is more than sufficient for the keen photographer.
For those looking for the latest AI features, the S26+ includes the full suite of them, including Call Assist, an audio eraser, and notification summaries. The Galaxy S26+ also natively runs on Samsung's highly customizable and popular One UI 9 OS. Paired with the added desktop-like experience of Samsung DeX, Samsung's user-friendly UI is one of the reasons it's placed at the top of our best smartphone brands list. If you favor Samsung's ecosystem and are comfortable with slightly slower charging speeds, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is a solid choice.
Methodology
To compile our list of Motorola Signature 27 alternatives, we picked models that rival the handset in price without losing desirable flagship features. Product specifications such as built-in cameras, processing speed, and battery performance were all considered to give a well-rounded judgment of each phone. Where necessary, we consulted expert reviews for a more in-depth view on more niche features, while considering which models made frequent appearances in critics' top smartphone picks.