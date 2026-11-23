With so many different parts and materials going into a modern automobile, the question of whether a particular vehicle is reliable or well-made is not always a straightforward one to answer. Typically speaking, if a vehicle is dinged for being low quality or unreliable by an outlet like Consumer Reports, we picture mechanical defects or electrical issues that, at their most serious, can render a car completely unusable — but quality issues can go far beyond that.

Along with their long-term ownership tests to check a vehicle for those mechanical defects, Consumer Reports' reliability data also logs owner complaints about paint-related problems, and in 2024, CR published a report highlighting some of the makes and models of vehicles with the most instances of reported paint problems. Obviously, there are lots of variables in how a paint job holds up on any one vehicle, including how it's maintained and what kind of climate it's in, and there are some common mistakes from car owners that can make for ruined paint jobs.

That, however, doesn't mean there aren't vehicles with serious paint defects from the factory. It's not just in Consumer Reports' findings where these models are exposed for paint problems either. In many cases, there are factory service bulletins that have been issued, and in some cases class action lawsuits have been filed. Below are five notable used models from the last decade that stood out to Consumer Reports for their poor paint quality.