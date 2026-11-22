Cast iron has been the standard material for casting engine blocks since the beginning of the internal combustion engine. Given the material's strength and budget-friendly price point, cast iron engine blocks are often better for big power builds where strength, cost, and machinability are primary concerns. Alternative engine block materials and manufacturing processes have evolved, becoming more cost-competitive over the years. As a result, most car manufacturers have switched from cast iron to aluminum for some or all of their cars' engine blocks.

While cast iron engine blocks are still generally cheaper to manufacture and stronger than cast aluminum engine blocks, they have some distinct disadvantages. The most significant disadvantage of cast iron compared to aluminum today is its heavier weight, but there are other disadvantages. Cast aluminum isn't the only alternative engine block material. While many automakers are using aluminum engine blocks in passenger vehicles, others are utilizing engine blocks made from compacted graphite iron (CGI). One notable example is Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel, arguably one of the best diesel engines ever put in a pickup truck. Other automakers, including Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Hyundai, have engines with CGI engine blocks.

Cast aluminum engine blocks are common in fuel-efficient cars, and CGI is finding its way into applications that require higher durability. Regardless of the material cast iron is compared to, there are significant disadvantages to its use, pushing automakers to implement alternative materials.