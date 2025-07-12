Are Magnesium Engine Blocks Any Good? A Look At The Pros & Cons Involved

Magnesium has found use in the broader automotive industry since the 1920s for a variety of applications, ranging from chassis to powertrain construction. Many vehicles utilize magnesium and its alloys due to the element's light weight, helping to shift a car's center of gravity, lower overall mass, and subsequently improve handling characteristics and balance. Moreover, magnesium offers additional strength and vibration benefits over steel components, seemingly useful in high-weight applications like engine parts.

However, all of these benefits come at a cost, and for magnesium, that cost is tangible and substantial. Magnesium costs approximately 80% more than typical carbon steel, and materials aren't as universally mass-produced because of a lower overall demand in the automotive sector. As such, engine blocks utilizing magnesium in their construction are generally less common and more specialized (with some exceptions) and are more expensive to produce.

Engine blocks boast numerous benefits from magnesium alloys due to their overall weight savings versus cast iron or even aluminum blocks, like many of GM's LS engines. A magnesium engine block is approximately 50 percent lighter than a cast-iron block and 30 percent lighter than one in aluminum, leading to improved weight savings without sacrificing the block's natural stiffness when alloyed with other metals. But is it actually a miracle material, or is there a reason why surprisingly few vehicles on the road and racing circuit use magnesium engine blocks?