4 Of The Best Road Salt Alternatives To Melt Ice

There is something magical about the beauty of a cold winter's morning until you step outside and discover that the driveway, roads, and sidewalks are effectively an ice-skating rink. Time to get the road salt out. However, road salt (sodium chloride) is not the kindest of chemicals. Although it's undoubtedly effective at melting ice, it can also corrode concrete and vehicles, cause harm to plants and pets, increase soil erosion, and have other environmental impacts. In short, there are plenty of reasons why road salt is a terrible idea.

The good news is that there are plenty of road salt alternatives that are worth considering. Which one works best for you will largely depend on your circumstances. For instance, calcium magnesium acetate is recognized as being less toxic to pets, whereas beet juice is often used to reduce the amount of salt required to de-ice surfaces. So, if you want to de-ice without oversalting, we have compiled a list of the best alternatives to road salt and how they can help make your surfaces ice-free and keep you safer in inclement weather.