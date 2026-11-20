Beginning in the late 1970s, a small catalog company started to gain some attention due to its unique and useful tech items, thanks to an entrepreneur named Richard Thalheimer. He managed to create the Sharper Image from his initial interest in selling paper and toner in the 1970s, which is how his company got its name. From there, he landed an exclusive deal to sell a runner's watch through mail order, establishing his business model from that day onward.

The Sharper Image grew from selling a single watch to a massive company catering to anyone interested in buying quirky, useful items. At one point, there was a motorized surfboard, a bulletproof raincoat, a Spanish suit of armor, and other interesting items that catered to the public's desire for whatever was trendy at the time. Eventually, Thalheimer opened brick-and-mortar locations around the United States and abroad, with Sharper Image's flagship stores in downtown San Francisco and New York City.

Eventually, things died down, and the company had to restructure, returning to its mail-order roots via online sales, but throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s, The Sharper Image was the place to find excellent electronics and tech gifts. Each of these 12 classic Sharper Image electronics was once a major seller for the company, and today, they're pure nostalgia for anyone who visited a Sharper Image store or thumbed through a catalog.