These Air Purifier Brands Earned Consumer Reports' Top-Ranked Spots

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Air purifiers can provide tremendous help in improving your respiratory experience in your home. Whether you suffer from allergies, sinus problems, or some other breathing issue, an air purifier can often capture the majority of these allergens or particles to open up your nasal passageways. Even if your symptoms are quite mild or you have none at all, it doesn't hurt to improve your home's air quality in general either. Of course, not all air purifiers are created equal; picking up a random purifier from your local big box store may not give you what you need.

The first reason for this inequality has to do with the size of your room. Some purifiers are designed to handle really large rooms, while others can only handle the square footage of a small bedroom. There are also countless models in between those two extremes. Then there are the brands. While some purifiers are generally regarded as the best on the market, that doesn't necessarily mean that brand produces the best purifier for the room size you need.

That is where a resource like Consumer Reports comes in handy. The publication has tested dozens upon dozens of air purifiers across a range of kinds and capacities, separating its findings into rankings for four different room sizes. Turns out there's no single brand that earns the top spot in any of these four categories. Here, we are going to look at what Consumer Reports determines to be the best air purifier brand for these room sizes and what models from those brands are the crème de la crème in CR's opinion.