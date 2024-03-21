5 Of The Coolest Auto-Themed Pinball Machines Ever Made

Arcades during the 1980s were the place to be. The digitized siren songs of newly developing computer arcade games mixed with the bells, whistles, thumps, and flipper flaps of the long-established pinball machine combined to make the din emanating from these hallowed halls the background noise for an entire generation of kids.

Interestingly, the earliest form of "pinball" traces its roots back to a French game called Bagatelle, which started as a lawn game and morphed into a table game during the late 18th century that more closely resembled billiards than the pinball machines we have today.

Whereas today's cutting-edge flippers are digital, rigs from the past typically were mechanical, electro-mechanical (EM), dot matrix display (DMD), or solid-state (SS). The difference identifies during which generation they were built and serves as an ode to ingenuity.

With such a long and rich history in American gameplay, here are four of the coolest pinball machines ever made based on one of America's other manufacturing obsessions — the automobile.