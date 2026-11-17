Electric vehicles are quickly gaining ground in market share in the automobile industry. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electric vehicles made up 24 percent of new light-duty car sales in the US in the second quarter of 2026. It's easy to see why they're getting so popular these days — one only needs to reference the Middle East energy conflict, which directly contributed to nationwide gas prices staying above $4 a gallon for over 150 days in a year. Hence, it's logical for more car owners to lean electric to cut commuting costs.

The Chrysler Pacifica used to be one such option, as it was one of only three minivan models with an electric trim. Unfortunately, Stellantis discontinued its traditional plug-in hybrid (PHEV) line after the 2025 model year, although a few 2026 editions reached dealerships before the manufacturer pulled the plug. The phasing out of the Pacifica Hybrid hasn't been a bad thing commercially — at time of writing, it's sold 25 percent more units on a year-to-date basis as the minivan niche in general bounces back from a rough sales period.

The Pacifica's electric motor can cover an EPA-estimated range of 32 miles, while the total range (which adds how far a full tank of gas can take you) reaches up to 520 miles. Quite a handful of hybrids can get more mileage out of their batteries, but only a few outstrip it for total range. So, if you're looking for a car that can give you a better bang for your energy buck, we've compiled a list of eight cars that go farther than the Chrysler Pacifica.