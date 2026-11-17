Think of all the USB-charged gadgets you have to track. Most people have a wireless mouse, keyboard, headphones or earbuds, a smartwatch, a laptop, and more. Tracking the charge levels of all these devices can add unnecessary stress. So I find the battery levels widget to be especially useful for eyeballing charge levels and knowing when a device I need is running on fumes.

Here's how to add widgets on macOS. Go to the desktop and right-click an empty space on the wallpaper, select Edit Widgets, then search for or click the battery widget in the sidebar. You'll see three different-sized widget options. Personally, I prefer the largest one, which shows the device's full name and the actual battery percentage rather than an icon and a vague meter.

It automatically grabbed the battery levels of most of my devices, though not all; the list seems to stop at a hard limit of six devices, and unfortunately, you can't choose which devices it shows or change their order. In my case, I'm not able to see the battery level on my iPhone or Apple Watch, though admittedly I'm more interested in keeping track of the battery levels of mice and keyboards, devices where there's no other way to check battery levels aside from opening up the Bluetooth menu or their respective third-party programs.