9 Scenic Motorcycle Routes You Can Keep Riding All Winter
While riders in northern climes are forced to conduct the dark ritual of prepping their rides for winter storage and saying the long goodbye until warm weather comes back around, there are routes that beckon even into winter, promising riding opportunities in months that are more commonly associated with snow, hot cocoa, and fireside lethargy. If getting cozy and waiting it out isn't for you, then this list of great winter rides may be just the thing to clutch in your frozen fingers as you ride for better weather in the dark of winter.
Heading south of the Mason-Dixon line into sunny Florida and the Deep South, or west to the desert Southwest or the Cali coast, or to other U.S. destinations where winter seldom shows up, can offer excellent riding opportunities. During summer, a run through Texas, Florida, or Arizona can feel like driving into a hair dryer. But once winter rolls in, the air becomes drier, crisp, and pleasant, perfect for staying comfortable in a leather jacket, boots, and gloves.
Winter riding offers diverse opportunities, from coastal cruising to wide-open western spaces, and from short, sweet tours through dramatic canyons to multi-day treks across tropical island causeways. These winter routes prove that somewhere in the U.S., it is always riding season.
Florida Overseas Highway
Head south from Miami, keeping the Gulf on the right and the Atlantic on the left, for an unforgettable motorcycle trip to America's southernmost point. Tropical vibes, roadside bars and quirky dives, plus the unique experience of island-hopping on your motorcycle, make this a winter ride you won't want to miss.
Point your bike toward Cuba and roll out of Miami to begin a journey down 113 miles of islands, mangroves, and vivid ocean vistas. The road connecting these islands is an engineering marvel, and over the years it has stood strong through storms, hurricanes, and hordes of tourists heading to Key West.
About seventy miles from Miami, you will find Key Largo, a great first stop on the ride. Key Largo is the self-proclaimed diving capital of the U.S. and home to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and the nation's only coral barrier reef. Continuing along the chain, you'll reach Islamorada, once a sleepy stop on Henry Flagler's pioneering 19th-century rail line that first connected the Keys to the mainland; it is now a great place to stop for refreshments at one of its charming roadside establishments. Continue south over the famous Seven Mile Bridge to Key West's U.S. Mile Marker 1, America's southernmost point. Celebrate by doing the famous "Duval Crawl", visiting as many of the pubs, bars, and restaurants as you have the stamina to visit.
Florida's Forgotten Coast
Tracing the arc of Florida's Panhandle east from Apalachicola down toward the Nature Coast and on to Crystal River is the excellent Highway 98. This road offers one of the South's best and most pristine waterfront cruises, and riding it in winter means avoiding crowds and, perhaps more importantly, the sweltering heat and humidity of the high-season summer months.
Highway 98 gives riders a distinctly old-Florida vibe, passing through small waterfront villages and coastal forests and estuaries that feel a world away from Daytona and Disney. Hopping off 98 from time to time offers excellent off-the-beaten-path opportunities, like the Ozello Trail (County Road 494). This offshoot twists you across causeways and dikes through open water and salt grass before you pull up in the small village of Ozello, with just a few hundred residents.
Wildlife, gently waving seagrasses, and salt flats offer great views before you head back to 98 to continue the run to Crystal River. In this sleepy coastal community north of Tampa, visitors can view clear spring runs hidden between the stately boughs of moss-covered oak and Spanish daggers. During the winter months, break up the ride by hiring a boat for a spring tour, where manatees take advantage of the spring's warm waters to wait out the colder Gulf temperatures.
The Natchez Trace
Running over 400 miles from Natchez, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, the Trace follows a well-worn path laid down long before the United States was founded, and it does so at an unhurried pace. Low speed limits, no commercial traffic, and varied, beautiful scenery make the Trace an excellent option for winter riding.
This ride will take you through over ten thousand years of history. The route was long a central fixture in the life of the native peoples in the areas it connects. Prehistoric mounds dot the rolling landscape, reminding visitors of times long past. Later, tribes such as the Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Natchez continued following this path, trading salt from Tennessee down toward the coast and bringing in trade goods from surprisingly far afield.
Beginning in the 18th century, the Trace hosted traders, boatmen, and European settlers. These trading networks moved goods down the Mississippi. Part of the U.S. National Park System since 1938, the Trace has numerous scenic and historic stops. Following the scenic byway at low speeds, with no commercial traffic, lets riders escape the snow and cruise at an unhurried pace through four distinct ecosystems, home to hundreds of animal species and thousands of plant species. Plenty of opportunities to hop off the bike will present themselves along the way, from scenic views to hiking paths to historic towns.
Deep in the Heart of Texas
The Twisted Sisters route through the Texas Hill Country follows a series of ranch roads that form a legendary loop through twisting river valleys, dense cedar forests, and broad Texas pasture under skies that stay blue even in winter. Great towns, scenic parks, and old forts make for excellent breaks along the way.
This 100-mile loop of Texas asphalt links Ranch Roads 337, 336, and 335 into a ride with a cult following that hosts numerous rallies throughout the year. Picking a good winter weather window will let you beat the crowds that can clog the roads in spring and fall. Ignore the weather, and winter could catch up, putting the brakes on your plans.
Fredericksburg provides a great jumping-off point. Visit eateries that feature Texas classics and German-inspired cuisine, then wind your way to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital. Explore local spots like the 11th Street Cowboy Bar before continuing on to enjoy the scenery and the curving road. And it does curve, particularly along Ranch Roads 337 and 336, so it's wise to inspect your machine before heading out. Know the limits of both your bike and your skills. It's no accident that a stretch of this scenic route serves as a memorial to fallen bikers. Called the Gathering Tree, riders leave stones here inscribed with the names of lost friends and loved ones.
Big Bend Scenic Loop
Another excellent Texas riding destination lies in West Texas, with over 200 miles of looping roads that circle the rugged splendor of Big Bend National Park and the Davis Mountains. Empty desert basins, wildlife such as coyotes and bighorn sheep, historic cavalry forts, and dramatic mountains make these isolated stretches of asphalt well worth seeking out in the wintertime.
Hundreds of miles of paved roads and maintained dirt roads wind through the park. The paved sections connect centers like Panther Junction, Rio Grande Village, and the park's major sites, making for easy cruising. Venture onto the improved dirt roads if your motorcycle is an adventure or dual sport for a more challenging but worthwhile route into the park's less-explored byways.
The ancient, mysterious Chisos Mountains, the Sierra del Carmen Range, and the Rio Grande with its deep canyon frame this ride. Ocotillo wave in the breeze, and dilapidated structures dot the forbidding landscape. Heading east toward Rio Grande Village provides Chihuahuan desert views framed by the Sierra del Carmen across the border in Mexico. Just outside Rio Grande Village, Boquillas Canyon Road leads to a scenic lookout with views of the Mexican village of Boquillas and vast western vistas. Take Park Road 12 to the hot springs district for a photo op and a dip at the end of the ride.
Tour Arizona from Sedona to Flagstaff
State Route 89A is a short but sweet road trip you can do in one nonstop run or, by stopping at several places, turn into a full day of exploration. You can drive the route in either direction, between Sedona and Flagstaff, AZ. It features over 2,000 feet of elevation change and amazing terrain. Numerous twists and curves, including some proper hairpin turns, challenge larger vehicles like RVs but are perfect for motorcycles.
If you head out from Sedona, you will be immediately rewarded with sculpted red rock cliffs and formations, with the route running first through lower-altitude stretches of Arizona's high desert before climbing through mesmerizing views as you head up to the rim. A fifteen-mile stretch of 89A has been designated as Oak Creek Canyon Scenic Drive and is a National Scenic Byway for good reason.
Well-maintained asphalt lets you cruise smoothly through surprisingly dense tree canopies that hold fall color late into the season, long after trees in the north have dropped their leaves in preparation for winter's onslaught. Red rock scenery and sweeping curves give way to high desert, then mountain vistas that wouldn't be out of place in Colorado or California's Sierras. Along the way, artists' colonies, shopping, hiking trails, and wellness sites offer chances to get off the bike before you reach the route's end in charming Flagstaff, AZ.
Valley of Fire Highway
Head north out of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 to Exit 75. Head southeast toward Valley of Fire Park to start an excellent ride along a pristine ribbon of well-maintained asphalt winding through a fiery-red landscape. This area of Nevada can be downright forbidding in the hottest months of the year, but in wintertime it is an excellent riding destination, with cool, dry air and the spectacle of immense fiery sandstone formations, ancient petroglyphs, and the modern engineering marvel of Lake Mead, with its sunken B-29 Superfortress, along the way from Vegas.
The Valley of Fire Scenic Byway features spectacular rock formations along its relatively short but sweet out-and-back route. Numerous pullouts give riders ample opportunities to stop and take in views of named formations such as Elephant's Rock, Fire Canyon Overlook, and Arch Rock. Timing your ride to coincide with sunrise or sunset provides ideal lighting that throws the rocks into high relief and highlights the formations' deep reds and vivid oranges.
This scenic byway is in Valley of Fire State Park, so you'll need to pay a per-vehicle admission fee. Check before you head out to confirm the roads are open, as winter months can bring closures when construction crews take advantage of milder temperatures for maintenance. Take advantage of the park's many trails to get off the bike and stretch your legs with some hiking. You'll be rewarded with astonishing views of some of Nevada's most stunning scenery.
Mt Lemmon Scenic Byway
Another Arizona standout is the Mt. Lemmon Scenic Byway, also known as the Catalina Highway or Sky Island Parkway. Though it's shorter, it makes up for it with tremendous ecological diversity and breathtaking views. It features over half a mile of elevation change over its 28-mile length, topping out at just under 10,000 feet near Mount Lemmon's summit.
At this altitude, check the weather before you start your day's ride, as conditions can change suddenly, particularly near the top of the route. This section of Arizona Route 77 follows a dramatic route that, while covering less than thirty miles, packs transitions from saguaro-covered lowlands and high desert flora and fauna to pine-covered summits with lush smells and long views.
This altitude variation means scattered flurries are always possible when conditions are just right, or just wrong, so it's wise to wear layers of riding gear you can add or subtract as temperatures change. This also creates the striking ecological diversity of the Coronado National Forest, with environments changing along its short route from Mexican-style desert biomes to Canadian-style alpine forest, a pattern found in few other places in the world.
Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway Canyon offshoot
It is hard to beat California cruising along the PCH, where mild weather is the norm, and the views are as spectacular as they are iconic. Piecing together a section of the Pacific Coast Highway and the Mulholland Canyon Offshoot has long been a favorite for riders of all kinds, from Hollywood stars and foreign adventure riders to locals out for a good ride amid excellent scenery.
The terrain of the coasts and canyons not only frequently features in many movies and TV shows but has also provided riding excitement for some of the biggest stars for generations. From Steve McQueen to Keanu Reeves, the PCH has long been a favored haunt of motorcycle-loving stars. The Pacific Coast Highway stretches for hundreds of miles north and south of glamorous Southern California, but the Malibu area is an excellent place to start your winter ride.
From Malibu, head toward Matador Beach State Park for iconic coastal vistas and seaside cliffs. Taking the Mulholland Canyon Highway inland adds more drama and excitement to the route than many films. As the coast falls away, the surrounding landscape rises into mountainous canyon topography with enough twists and turns to make a heist movie proud. Along the way, stop at the roadside Rock Store to peruse the fossils, gemstones, and petrified wood on offer, or grab a wood-fire-cooked steak at the famous Old Place restaurant before getting back into the canyon's twists.
Methodology
As a lifelong rider, I have been fortunate enough to wear out more than a few long-suffering motorcycles over the last few decades while searching for the next cool ride. I have lived in over twenty states across the country and visited the rest, and although I love the snow, I hate putting a bike away in the winter.
As a former manager of motorcycle dealerships and off-road adventure shops, an avid traveler, and an automotive and travel writer, I've visited the sites on this list and ridden them all. I also consulted the National Park Service, state travel websites, and enthusiast websites and forums. The truly adventurous, with the time and budget, could conceivably string together these rides for an epic winter motorcycle adventure that takes you from the Atlantic to the Pacific, or vice versa, in very scenic fashion.