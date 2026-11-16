9 Scenic Motorcycle Routes You Can Keep Riding All Winter

While riders in northern climes are forced to conduct the dark ritual of prepping their rides for winter storage and saying the long goodbye until warm weather comes back around, there are routes that beckon even into winter, promising riding opportunities in months that are more commonly associated with snow, hot cocoa, and fireside lethargy. If getting cozy and waiting it out isn't for you, then this list of great winter rides may be just the thing to clutch in your frozen fingers as you ride for better weather in the dark of winter.

Heading south of the Mason-Dixon line into sunny Florida and the Deep South, or west to the desert Southwest or the Cali coast, or to other U.S. destinations where winter seldom shows up, can offer excellent riding opportunities. During summer, a run through Texas, Florida, or Arizona can feel like driving into a hair dryer. But once winter rolls in, the air becomes drier, crisp, and pleasant, perfect for staying comfortable in a leather jacket, boots, and gloves.

Winter riding offers diverse opportunities, from coastal cruising to wide-open western spaces, and from short, sweet tours through dramatic canyons to multi-day treks across tropical island causeways. These winter routes prove that somewhere in the U.S., it is always riding season.