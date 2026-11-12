Mazda Killed The CX-70 Right In The Middle Of My Review

It fell to me, to break the news to the Mazda CX-70 that its time was up.

An automaker announcing its latest discontinuation while an example of that exact model is parked outside is rare, though I've been reviewing cars long enough that this wasn't my first time. Sometimes, when you see the news, it prompts surprise or even frustration. The cold, hard reality of finance sounding the death knell for something beloved (or even just weirdly appreciated) which wasn't making more money than it cost.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

With the CX-70, though, it's difficult to claim shock. Even from its debut in 2024, the purpose of the big SUV was unclear. Mazda pitched it as the two row, five seat model "with active lifestyles in mind," but also "with drivers in mind" and "with electrification in mind." What it seemed less keen on thinking about was how it fit in with the existing CX-90.