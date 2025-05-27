Mazda CX-70 Vs. CX-90: What's The Difference Between Mazda's Largest SUVs?

For the 2025 model year, Mazda offers a total of five different SUVs in its lineup. In terms of sales, it is the Mazda CX-5 that stands at the top of the ladder, due in no small part to its attractive $28,770 (plus $1,420 delivery fee) starting price. However, for those who want to get the most size and luxury out of their Mazda SUV, you will need to look at either the CX-70 or CX-90 models. Both of these models are extremely new to the Mazda lineup. The CX-90 was launched for the 2024 model year, and the 2025 model year is actually the very first for the CX-70.

In many respects, these two SUVs are incredibly similar. The CX-90 was built for customers who would require a third row of seats. You are able to get it in variations that seat six, seven, or eight passengers. The six and seven-seater trims feature two bucket seats in the row with a center console between them instead of a more traditional three-seat bench. Mazda decided to take the same exact design of the CX-90 and make a two-row version of it that seats five.

That new model is the CX-70. Outside of the number of seats in the cabin, the two models are built nearly identically. The company did implement some minor aesthetic differences between the two as well, including some bumper style variations and differences in the grille styling. That being said, there is still another major difference between the Mazda CX-70 and CX-90 beyond the rows, and that is what they have underneath their hoods that power them.

