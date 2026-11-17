Having a VPN can come in handy when you're sitting on your own couch trying to stream a movie that's only available in another country. If a website limits access based on your region, using a VPN could help you get around that restriction. It can also mask your home IP address by routing your traffic through its own server, so the sites you visit see the VPN server's address instead.

So, having a VPN can be very convenient when you need it, but leaving it on all the time can change how things work in your home. While it comes with some advantages, there are some disadvantages as well, including slower downloads or your favorite streaming service limiting what's in its catalog. Also, your personal data might be collected or shared, depending on the VPN provider's privacy practices.

Then there's the cost. A free plan might be enough if you only use a VPN on one device and don't mind having fewer server locations to choose from. However, if you're interested in connecting your laptop, phone, and TV at the same time while choosing a better server location, you may need a paid plan.