The Subaru BRZ (along with its nearly identical twin, the Toyota GR86) is one of the most unique and rewarding driver's cars on the market today. We've had a lot of great things to say about our time behind the wheel of the BRZ, and those things are made even better by the fact that the BRZ is one of the more affordable enthusiast choices you can buy right now, with a price that starts in the mid $30,000s.

With its standard manual transmission, a low center of gravity, and a very driver-centric focus, the BRZ is great fun on a race track or a twisty backroad — and as far as sports cars go, it's also pretty easy to live with every day. While fuel efficiency is far from the main mission of the BRZ, the car does pretty well at the pump. Per the EPA, while running premium gasoline, the 2026 BRZ with the six-speed manual is rated at 20 MPG city and 27 MPG highway, for a combined rating of 22 MPG. Opting for the automatic transmission will boost those numbers to 21 MPG city and 30 MPG highway, with a combined rating of 25 MPG.

Those are decent fuel economy numbers for a sports car powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, but there are other modern enthusiast-focused models that do even better on gas. Below, we've rounded up five sports and performance cars that outperform the BRZ (and GR86) when it comes to fuel efficiency.